Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema recently shared a series of sweet family moments, capturing the joy of spending quality time with their children

The couple celebrated a major milestone by picking up their new vehicle, ushering in the new year with a special outing to the dealership

Fans were left in awe of the heartwarming snapshots, with many taking to social media to celebrate the couple’s happiness and the warmth of their family dynamic

Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema are ushering in the holidays with a blend of luxury and love, sharing a milestone moment that has captured the hearts of their followers.

Kicking off what appears to be a major brand partnership with OMODA South Africa, the lovers and their children visited the dealership to pick up their new ride.

Taking to his Instagram page on 5 January 2026, Tino shared a video with his family walking into the OMODA dealership, all smiles in matching black outfits as they basked in the moment.

Describing the event as a direct answer to his prayers, the Big Boyz singer shared his eagerness for even more cherished memories and celebrations with his loved ones as they head into the new year.

"Here’s to a season of answered prayers and abundance."

And an abundant season it has been. The pair was recently nominated for the 2025 Briefly News Entertainment Awards, solidifying their status as one of the industry's most influential and beloved power couples.

Set to go head-to-head with some of the country's most-loved lovers in the Couple of the Year category, Tino and Simphiwe’s nomination has already ignited a passionate campaign from their fanbase, who are eager to see the pair take home the top prize.

Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema shared a sweet family moment with their sons as they fetched their new car together. Image: tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

In November 2024, the pair welcomed their second-born boy, Kabo, and this newest addition has clearly brought a renewed sense of purpose and joy to their growing household.

The milestone also serves as yet another chapter in what has become a remarkably abundant season for the young family as they look forward to more personal breakthroughs and professional triumphs in the year ahead.

See the family's photos below.

Fans admire Tino and Simz's family photos

Supporters flocked to the comments to gush over the lovely family, with many describing Tino and Simphiwe as their "relationship goals" and celebrating the couple's continued growth and success.

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala said:

"I love this for you guys."

omodasouthafrica posted:

"This is beautiful, fam!"

pinkettexo wrote:

"God giveth. This is beautiful, Tino. Please take care of your beautiful family."

theglobalite declared:

"Have a fantastic year full of travel and abundance!"

nomzamo.dina posted:

"Congratulations, beautiful family."

lungiology added:

"When God is in it, it shows. Congratulations, family."

nancykie gushed over the family:

"My favourite beautiful couple with your cute little kids."

