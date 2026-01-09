A young boy’s birthday celebration turned into an unforgettable moment after his parents surprised him with a car of his own at a dealership

The video stood out, showing how modern parenting in South Africa is increasingly about creating meaningful memories rather than just marking age

Many viewers connected with the joy on the child’s face and the pride of his parents, seeing the moment as a reminder that love and celebration

What looked like a simple birthday surprise quietly became a moment that reminded many South Africans of the power of showing up for your child in ways they’ll remember forever.

A heartwarming birthday moment caught attention after @tshimosbeautybar shared a video on 8 January 2026 showing her four-year-old son receiving his first car. The surprise took place at the Bidvest McCarthy Toyota Sinoville branch in Pretoria, where the child arrived with his eyes covered. When the wrap was removed, he was introduced to an iGlide Kids Electric Ride On Car Legend Edition Toyota, valued at around R10,000. The moment was shared as part of his birthday celebration, with his parents standing beside him as he reacted with excitement and joy.

Buying ride-on cars for children has become more common among South African families who want to create memorable milestones for their kids. While these cars are designed for play, they often symbolise aspiration, exposure, and celebration rather than luxury.

Kid's birthday surprise goes viral

The video spread quickly because of how genuine the reaction was. Viewers were drawn to the innocence of the moment, the effort put into the surprise, and the familiar joy of seeing a child overwhelmed by happiness. The dealership setting also added an unexpected twist, making people stop, rewatch, and share the clip.

Mzansi responded warmly, with many people focusing on how loved the child clearly is. Some reflected on how parenting styles are changing, while others simply appreciated the joy of seeing a child celebrated in such a thoughtful way.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thando said:

"My baby daddy thinks it’s AI."

Amber_S22 said:

"How much was the car? 🥰"

Shaline said:

"That smile says it all... Amazing gift. 🥰"

Virginia Mabunda said:

"I am happy for him. 👌💕🙏"

Flower said:

"Someone said her baby daddy thinks it’s AI. 😂😂"

Gugulethu said:

"Ooh my God! I will definitely do this for my future son. 🥰 It’s so beautiful."

Bonolo_Mangwane said:

"This is how I want my boy to grow up. 🥹❤️"

Nthabinkwi said:

"Planned babies. ❤❤ This is so beautiful."

busiwe10 said:

"I love everything here. 🥰🥰"

Check out the TikTok video below:

