Award-winning actor Thabiso Molokomme has shared a deeply personal reflection on his journey with Skeem Saam and his career as a businessman behind the scenes

The star opened up about the complexities of balancing fame with entrepreneurship, candidly discussing the persistence and passion required to navigate the highs and lows of the business world

His heartfelt testimony resonated deeply across social media, sparking an emotional response from fans and industry peers who flooded his page with tributes to his work ethic and resilience

Known for his compelling presence on one of South Africa’s most beloved soapies, Thabiso Molokomme is earning a new wave of respect, not for his acting, but for his transparency about the real-world hustle of entrepreneurship.

On 8 January 2026, the award-winning actor, famous for his role as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam, shared a poignant reflection on his journey with the show and the impact his performances had not just on himself but on the viewers as well, sending a heartfelt thank-you to his supporters.

"Some scenes gave me goosebumps. Some of my scenes brought me to tears. Thank you to everyone who continues to celebrate me and my craft."

Far from a moment of self-promotion, Molokomme’s message was a humble reflection on the immense dedication and hard work he has poured into his business venture.

His skincare brand, Ba Kene, represents more than just a business move; it is a labour of love that Molokomme has built with the goal of providing high-quality, local solutions for modern skincare needs.

The brand features a diverse product line, ranging from an SPF 30+ Moisturising Mineral Sunscreen to the Glass Moisturiser, which is designed to brighten and smooth the skin for the luminous "glass skin" finish popularised by Korean beauty trends.

The phrase translates to "Show up," and just like the actor's post, their story is rooted in courage and inspiration.

Molokomme reflected on running his company in between shooting scenes, where he worked tirelessly on his dream, occupying the change rooms and building a future for himself that extends far beyond the scripts and the spotlight.

"These are my 20s. A decade of learning, upskilling, and becoming a lion. Of being the youngest and most hard-working guy in the changing room."

The 24-year-old entrepreneur explained his biggest fear: mediocrity, saying he wanted his work, both on and off the stage, to have a lasting impact on people's lives.

Echoing a powerful line from his Instagram bio, Molokomme, who recently trended for treating his mom to a relaxing holiday, reaffirmed his conviction that he is destined to "win," not through luck, but through the belief in his dreams and the relentless work ethic he applies to every facet of his life.

"I know I will always succeed. Not because I’m the smartest guy or I’m because the last guy to leave the changing room, but because I believe in every fibre of my dreams."

His post was accompanied by photos from his scenes on Skeem Saam, where, in several snaps, he's pictured with a laptop on his lap, serving as a visual testament to his dedication to Ba Kene.

Followers and industry colleagues alike were moved by his transparency, flooding the post with words of encouragement and admiration.

Read Thabiso Molokomme's powerful message below.

Fans and peers react to Thabiso Molokomme's post

The actor’s vulnerability sparked a massive outpouring of support, with the comment section quickly filling with heartfelt tributes to his work ethic.

Reality TV personality and Slay Queens star Inno Morolong said:

"Paxton! From Skeem Saam to the world."

mosa.nkwashu admired Thabiso Molokomme:

"I'm so proud of you, brother. Those of us who see the behind-the-scenes know how hard-working and ambitious you are."

cyril_melow wrote:

"You are doing exceptionally well, and your craft is impeccable. From here to the top."

millymashile posted:

"A hard worker of note. Keep up the incredible work, brother."

Meanwhile, others in the comment section took the time to admire Molokomme's acting prowess, often struggling to separate the actor from the role.

nkosazana_makhumalo said;

"I even forget Paxton is a character, that’s how good you are! It feels so real!"

emelialanga posted:

"So proud of you. Keep on glueing us to the screens. We are learning as we watch. There are moments when I shed tears. It feels real; however, I have to remember it is a craft and it is beautiful.'

Actress Eva Modika admired Thabiso Molokomme:

"You can act very well."

_t_a_s_t_e_ added:

"You are very talented, boizin."

