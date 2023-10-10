Just a month since the release of his latest EP, Tiyani , it looks like Tino Chinyani is ready to drop more music

The singer/ model just teased a new song titled Big Boyz set for release very soon, he tells Briefly News that he has a joint project with Manu Worldstar

The high-energy track has fans excited to hear what Tino has been cooking

Tino Chinyani, professionally Tiyani Afrika, is gearing up to release a new song titled Big Boyz. Back in August 2023, the singer dropped his anticipated five-track EP, Tiyani, and is ready to share more music with his loyal supporters.

He previewed his new song on his Instagram page and had followers excited to jam to the vibey tune.

Tino Chinyani teases new song

In an Instagram post, Tino Chinyani shared a carousel of mirror selfies where a short snippet of an upbeat song was hidden in between.

"Falling in love with the process & enjoying every step of the journey."

The track is titled Big Boyz and is a vibey Afro-pop track that fans can look forward to jamming to in the summertime.

In conversation with Briefly News, Tino says his song is the ultimate club banger that will have the ladies and gents moving.

"It's a song for everybody, a song to make people feel good about themselves. A song to make people shake and dance."

Tino previously teased another track in September 2023 in the same manner:

Tino tells Briefly News that he has a collaborative project on the way with Manu Worldstar featuring summertime bangers:

"It's leading up to a joint EP between me and Manu Worldstar - a lot of songs about love, passion, happiness, and more so summertime. It's definitely a beautiful project. Afro-Yano fusions, very beautiful music on the way."

He went on:

"You should expect big bangers, very catchy, very beautiful melodies in this next project.

The beautiful thing about me and Manu is that the chemistry is effortless and the energy is pure. It's definitely a project worth waiting for."

Fans amped over Tino's new song

Followers are looking forward to hearing new music from Tino Chinyani and gave his upcoming song a big thumbs up:

kamwenje_ said:

"Hungwe!"

pabz_nasius asked:

"Name of the track blood?"

modern.vintage.zw commented:

"My role model!"

ratodik posted:

"If handsome was a person."

gvo_prod responded:

"ENERGY GOD!"

vugarmbeats said:

"It’s nite time for them streets!"

shane_5418 responded:

"Izinja madoda!"

frankmuller669 commented:

"Leader!"

gugucollen posted:

"Tino!"

