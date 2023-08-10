Tino Chinyani has been quietly preparing new music and finally delivered on his promise to supporters

The television presenter, model and influencer has released his debut project, Tiyani , named after his son

The project was preceded by the title track featuring Tino's partner and mother of his son, Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema

Tino Chinyani celebrated his son's birthday with the release of his debut project, 'Tiyani.' Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Tino Chinyani

Tino Chinyani announced that he had new music on the horizon, later revealing his song with Simz Ngema dedicated to their son as a third birthday present.

Having only begun releasing music in 2021, Tino's style has evolved significantly over the years, from trap-esqe club bangers to his current Afro-pop-influenced approach.

Tiyani translates to "Be strong" in Xitsonga

Tino and Simz manifested strength and resilience in their son as his name also describes fearlessness and perseverance. Tiyani Afrika, Tino's monicker, encompasses these qualities while also proudly embracing his African roots.

Tino's transition to music came as a surprise to many, although to him, it seems to have been a natural progression in his career as a seasoned entertainer. The influence from Simz, who is a singer in her own right, appears to have given Tino the push he needed to pursue this career further.

Tino's number 1 fan

Simz has consistently shown her man undying support over the years, always standing firm by his side as they raise their dimple-faced boy together. The couple recently shared a stage and enthusiastically performed their song together.

This phase in their lives appears to also have become a huge confidence booster for Simz, who is prepping for the release of her forthcoming single, Idiso. "It's your time," she captioned in an Instagram post beaming with joy over her fans' support of her music.

A lukewarm response for Tiyani

The Afro-pop EP, complete with five vibey and summer-ready songs, has us longing for the warm weather with colourful drinks and oversized sunglasses. But alas, not everyone is impressed with Tino's latest offering despite the positive responses on his Instagram page - what's the truth? *bombastic side-eye*

Several followers dropped fire flame emojis while others congratulated Tino on his release.

@ay.9144 commented under Tino's Instagram post announcing the project's arrival:

"Congratulations again, man, you did it. I'm so proud of you, let's go!"

domkorbcreative:

"To the top, brother."

il_loick said

