Singer Aubrey Qwana is gearing up to release his forthcoming album but appears to be in very low spirits

Qwana opened up about depression on his Facebook page, hinting at quitting music after the release of his album, Mkabayi

Aubrey said in his post that he's super depressed, crying out for help as fans gathered to show their support

Aubrey Qwana is the latest celeb to admit he's having mental health issues. He says he feels like giving up music. Images: Aubrey Qwana

Aubrey Qwana recently opened up about his battle with mental health and depression, citing that he wants to "run away" but is unable to.

The SAMA-nominated singer-songwriter released his newest song, Tshitshi Lami ahead of his album and shared that it may be his last musical offering.

"After this album I might just let this music thing go. I'm super depressed and I'm really not okay."

Aubrey sends a desperate cry for help

In a post on his Facebook page that garnered just over 1,4K comments filled with words of sympathy, Aubrey admitted that he "needs a hug," alluding to the difficulties he's facing. Qwana confessed:

"This life thing is really showing me flames and I can't take it anymore."

Tiro19 Music commented:

"We love you, bro. You are stronger than you think, you will overcome."

Many others empathised with Qwana.

Rapper Big Zulu commented:

"My brother, yes it's hard, you can have everything in life but when your heart is not happy, you are like a person with nothing. We live with problems every day but don't let them defeat you."

Rainz SA added:

"Be strong, soldier, do it for the children who watch you and those who love you."

LowP RSA said:

"I hope it all goes well, Nkanyamba, prayers to you."

LoyalBest remarked:

"You're not alone, bro."

Boitsheko BaeChoc Motlhaodi:

"All is well, pray about it, you are loved."

Entertainment industry's long history of mental health

Briefly News reported the staggering number of stars who battle with depression, with some sadly having ended their lives due to the mental disorder.

Late rappers HHP and Riky Rick were open about their struggles with depression, often referencing their mental health issues in their songs and social media pages. Many artists mention the pressures of the music industry, where oftentimes they feel undervalued and unappreciated.

Fighting depression and seeking the right kind of help

Depression is one of the most common mental health issues affecting a large number of people around the world. The World Health Organization cited a whopping 280 million cases worldwide. It affects people differently and, according to Lifeline South Africa, some of the most common symptoms and feelings include:

Not finding interest in the things you used to enjoy

Drastic weight changes

Inability to concentrate, failure to remember certain things

Social issues

Feeling tired all the time

Feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness

Opening up can be hard as you may not want to burden others with your issues. Realise that you are worthy to be listened to and receive the help you need, contact Lifeline South Africa's 24/7 free helpline on 086 132 2322 for confidential support by phone.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

