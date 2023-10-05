Dr Tumi has announced that his new album, More Than Enough , will be dropping on 6 October

Fans are ecstatic that they will finally be getting their hands on the Gospel singer's project

Dr Tumi is also gearing up for The Gathering of Worshippers event on 14 October with other Gospel heavyweights

The wait is finally over. Gospel singer Dr Tumi will be releasing his new album after a week of building up the intensity ahead of the drop.

Dr Tumi's 'More Than Enough' is almost here, and fans are counting down the hours. Image: @drtumisang

Gospel star Dr Tumi will be dropping his album

Taking to his Instagram page, Dr Tumi announced that his new album, More Than Enough, will be dropping on Friday, 6 October.

For a week, the singer dropped a single daily as an exciting buildup to his album release.

To get their hands on the exclusive releases, his supporters had to subscribe to Dr Tumi Fan Central, a platform where fans get the music first-hand. Now, fans are counting down the hours until the clock strikes midnight.

"Finally! You can lay your hands on the new album tomorrow fam."

Mzansi rejoices over album release

Fans are ecstatic that they will finally be getting their hands on the Gospel singer's project.

thato_01 said:

"I hope you guys are ready."

nthabisengngoepekgatla added:

"Mine will come as soon as 00h00 hits. I preordered."

livingstonpromise added:

"I cannot wait!"

khanan_kay replied:

"It's Finally here. Let's get ready for the gathering."

asa.khanya added:

"I've been waiting for this day, since 18 November 2022. FINALLY, CAN'T WAIT!!!!!!"

grace.mokhele said:

"Bless the Lord, we can't wait to be blessed."

benachero said:

"Congratulations sir."

tlotlinkie gushed:

"Finally. Best 2023 album. Thank you doc can’t wait to be blessed , bless you."

tshegofatso_iiv responded:

"It will find us awake no matter what."

Dr Tumi is also gearing up for The Gathering of Worshippers event on 14 October with other Gospel heavyweights

