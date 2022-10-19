Phindile Gwala is a force to be reckoned with in the South African entertainment industry. The actress has been gracing our television screens since the days of Muvhando to Uzalo and many other soapies she has acted in.

The stunner is a true definition of beauty and brains, as she is also building a successful business empire alongside her husband, Armando Ngandu.

Phindile Gwala rose to prominence when she was first introduced to the small screen as Nonny Nkosi, the talkative but likeable receptionist in Muvhango.

Phindile Gwala is a force to be reckoned with in the business and entertainment industries. The star is also happily married to her boo Armando Ngandu. Image: @phindilegwala_official.

Source: Instagram

She later took on more roles in the industry, becoming a top actress in South Africa.

Briefly News takes a look at the rise of the actress from a talented actress to a formidable businesswoman building an empire.

Rising to prominence as Nonny and resigning after 5 years

Phindile Gwala was first introduced to the audience as Nonny Nkosi, the bubbly and talkative but likeable receptionist who always found drama. The star became an instant fan favourite as fans loved her character.

Gwala went on to play the role for five years before resigning. The news that the star was due to exit the show shocked Muvhango viewers. Drum Magazine reports that the actress said she left the show because she wanted to grow her brand.

Speaking to Sunday World at the time, the star said she was leaving not because she was unhappy but to pursue other avenues. She said:

"I resigned because I have been there for some time, and I want to grow my brand beyond Muvhango."

She also headed to her Twitter page to share the bad news with her followers, who quickly tried convincing her to stay. She tweeted:

"Muvhango was a great experience, however, it's my time to fly out... Still love all my supporters."

Finding success after Muvhango

Luckily for us, Phindile Gwala did not disappear from the face of the earth after leaving Muvhango. She continued to grace us with her unmatched acting skills in other productions such as Looking for Love in 2018 and Blessers in 2019, Sunday World reports.

The stunner had Mzansi peeps grinning from ear to ear when she announced that she was joining Imbewu: The Seed as Fikile. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a lovely snap and alongside the good news. She wrote:

"Proud to introduce to you #Fikile ❤️ the new character of #ImbewuTheSeed debuting tomorrow night on channel 194 (e-tv) at 21:30 Watch out because you’re going to want to see more of her."

Finding love in the arms of a hot model

Don't let her goofy personality fool you, Phindile is a happily married woman. The starlet married Armando Ngandu, a hot model and DJ two years after meeting him in a parking lot.

The actress didn't always have it easy in relationships. Her first husband and baby daddy passed away in a horrific car accident when their baby Thato Gwalo was still little. From there she admitted to dating several men who were with her for her fame.

But as the old adage says, "You have to kiss a few frogs before finding your prince", Phindile met her soulmate and never let him go.

The couple got married and have been going strong ever since. Taking to her page to announce their marriage, the actress gushed over her man and thanked God for their union. She said:

"Dear Santa, I already have everything I could possibly wish for this year. Got officially married to the man of my dreams, got my family and friends. Please take care of those who need love today. Mrs. Armando Ngandu."

Not having babies anytime soon

Phindile and Armando are the perfect couple and could make the cutest babies but they are holding that thought for now.

The stars have a daughter each from previous relationships and are focusing on raising them for now. Speaking to TimesLIVE in 2020, the Blessers star said babies are not completely ruled out but they are just taking their time.

"Babies? Not any time soon, like not this year or next year even. I'm not sure when or how soon I will join the mommy club but those are the conversations we are having because I think we've had enough of a good time without lil ones. Ses'jole enough now."

Building a formidable business empire

The Imbewu actress does not believe in relying on one source of income. The star has been launching businesses, closing down due to reasons beyond her control but finding her way up again.

According to News24, the star came up with a smart business initiative after shutting down her car wash and tshisa nyama due to the lockdown.

After reaching rock bottom, Gwala launched the Women Accelerator Program on 24 February 2022. The initiative is aimed at providing a centralised network and community for career-oriented women to access resources tailored to their career goals, which can be under any industry.

Embracing her calling to be a preacher

The actress is also following in her parents's footsteps to preach. She revealed that she takes to the pulpit to share the word of God.

According to TimesLIVE the starlet announced that she would focus on her calling after leaving Muvhango. She said:

"I preach on certain Sundays. I started last year in February. My parents are pastors, not the famous pastors or ones that give you snakes. It's not one of those churches. Its an old fashioned church. I preach in Ecaleni, Tembisa and I am there every Sunday except when I am working out of town."

Voted the celebrity with the hottest legs

We can all agree that the former Muvhango actress takes the cup when it comes to having killer legs. Social media users admitted that they drool at the snaps she shares on her page. One impressed peep wrote:

"Phindile has the most beautiful legs in the entire world."

