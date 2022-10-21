Moozlie has revealed that she's now focusing on her creative director role, adding that she has taken a break from the music industry

The media personality shared that she works with some of the country's top brand including Era By DJ Zinhle and Drip

Moozlie opened up about how she has been able to learn more about retail since she dropped the mic and took over the creative director role

Moozlie is making big moves in the business world. The rapper has dropped her mic to strictly focus on being a creative director for some of Mzansi's top brands.

Moozlie is focusing on her new role as the creative director for top brands. Image: @moozlie

Source: Instagram

The media personality had been in the entertainment space for a decade and feels its time to do challenging things within the industry. She's now the creative director for Era By DJ Zinhle and Drip.

Many thought the star has fallen because she always appears in DJ Zinhle's reality show "running errands" for the Umlilo hitmaker. Now you know, Moozlie is the brains behind the businesswoman's successful fashion accessories brand.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Moozlie shared that her new role is surprising to many, including herself. She said she has been able to learn about retail "on another level" since she took over the role.

Speaking about Drip, the stunner said the brand allows her to practically apply her thoughts, creativity and ideas, adding that it's been an amazing year for her.

Source: Briefly News