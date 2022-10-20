Talented rapper Nasty C opened up about working with arch-rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest during his recent interview on The Episode

The There They Go hitmaker shared that he had fun working on a song with Cassper and Anatii in a hotel while there was a bit of tension when he collaborated with AKA for the first time

Nasty C further shared that there was no tension when he worked with AKA on their new collab Lemons (Lemonade) which is currently sitting at over 2 million views in just one month

Nasty C has opened up about working with Cassper Nyovest and AKA. The rappers are two of the biggest hip-hop stars in Mzansi and they've been beefing for a minute.

Nasty C opened up about working with beefing rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Image: @nasty_csa, @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Nasty C spoke about collaborating with both of them in a recent interview on The Episode podcast. A short clip of the interview has been released on YouTube.

The There They Go hitmaker shared that doing a track with Cassper Nyovest and producer Anatii was dope because they were just vibing at a hotel.

According to TshisaLIVE, he also revealed that there was a lot of tension when he did his first track with AKA. The star further said that his wish to make a dope track with AKA without any tension was granted when they worked on Lemons (Lemonade). The single was released a month ago and it's already over 2 million views on YouTube.

Social media users took to The Episode's YouTube channel to share their thoughts on the short clip of the chat with Nasty C. Many people urged the producers of the podcast to drop the full interview.

Dason commented:

"We hear him, he also needs to do a song with A-Reece."

Slxmzero wrote:

"This sucks for real though, why can't you upload the full interview."

Sam Kelo asked:

"Kanti why don’t y'all just upload the full interview?"

cardin_ww said:

"Just upload the full interview."

Golly mw added:

"Full interview needed, like what are we doing just watching part of it."

