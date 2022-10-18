AKA ruined it for a fan who was looking forward to his favorite's next offering when it comes to rap

The South African musician landed in hot water with his stans after disclosing the does not have any new bangers ready

AKA enthusiasts were not happy with the star as they reflected on how he promised that October 2022 would be the month for his new art

AKA has some angry supporters to deal with. The rapper's loyal listeners got impatient with him after he failed to deliver new music again after promising.

AKA told fans they would not get new music from him, and many were not satisfied since he promised October was the month to wait for. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images

AKA's brutal honesty with fans only earned him side eyes from peeps. The Fela in Versace hitmaker was accused of always breaking promises.

AKA annoys fans

An AKA fan, @therealmpho05, was wondering why he is not seeing any promo for Supa Mega's upcoming album. Even though the rapper assured fans that an album would drop, the rapper got real and wrote on Twitter:

"Yeah we not dropping this month."

The fan who got the response from Mega was the most understanding, as he commented:

"Take your time King."

AKA's tweet was irritating to most supporters since he guaranteed them new work to come out in October. Fans commented that they were not surprised because AKA always delays albums. Some speculated that the rapper was waiting for music samples to get cleared.

@SwissSeira commented:

"You and empty promises."

@roctober14_ commented:

"Don’t make us mad bruh, drop the album."

@zakes_ngidi commented:

"Ebana. Is there a reason for this sudden change of mind?"

@mr__thangz031 commented:

"Forex scammer behaviour."

@shezisthe commented:

"Sampling too much, still waiting on clearances."

@TiisetsoMok_ commented:

"Pretends to be shocked."

AKA issues statement threatening to take legal action against Cassper Nyovest

Briefly News previously reported that the hate between Mzansi rappers, AKA and Cassper Nyovest, may end up in court.

Mufasa sparked everything when he photoshopped, AKA holding his alcohol Don Billiato. The post made some think AKA was the new brand ambassador for Cas' brand.

The post made both rappers trend. Mzansi was taken aback by the promo pic, wondering if it was real. AKA soon reacted to Cassper Nyovest's post, setting the record straight.

