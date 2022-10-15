Cassper Nyovest has landed in hot water after posting a picture of AKA holding his popular alcohol brand Billiato and claiming the rapper is the new brand ambassador

The post caused an uproar on social media as peeps dished mixed reactions to the unexpected post

AKA fired back at his sworn enemy with a statement threatening to sue the Mama I Made it hitmaker

The beef between top Mzansi rappers, AKA and Cassper Nyovest, is about to explode as the former threatens to sue the latter.

AKA has issued a statement threatening to take legal action against Cassper Nyovest after claiming that he was the new brand ambassador for his alcohol brand. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

It all started when Mufasa headed to his social media pages to share a doctored snap of his nemesis and said he was the new Billiato brand ambassador. He wrote:

"Introducing the new Brand Ambassador of Billiato. Mix it with Lemonade."

The post shot the two stars to the top of Twitter trends as Mzansi expressed shock over the post. However, it did not take long for AKA to react to Cassper Nyovest's post. The Energy rapper shared a statement on his pages rubbishing the claims that he is now working with Mufasa. The statement also revealed that Supa Mega is "exploring his legal options". The statement read:

"On Friday, 14 October 2022, the purported "owner" or "Major shareholder" of an alcohol product made an announcement on multiple social media platforms accompanied by a manipulated image of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, alleging that AKA is the alcohol product's new brand ambassador.

"AKA enjoys a longstanding, successful and groundbreaking partnership with Cruz Vodka. The announcement is ill-considered and has and still continues to violate AKA's rights to have his likeness and image protected by law.

AKA is hard at work on new and exciting brand partnerships, which will be announced very soon. AKA is exploring his legal options in this regard."

