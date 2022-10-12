Israel Matseke Zulu has debunked claims that he is wallowing in poverty and needs donations from South Africans

The legendary actor said he is still doing well financially and is working on various projects that peeps should look out for

The former Gomora star's statement comes following news reports that he was struggling to make ends meet after his leg amputation

Legendary actor Israel Matseke Zulu has rubbished rumours that he has hit rock bottom following his leg amputation.

The star responded to news reports that he was appealing for handouts from his fans and followers across South Africa.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Matseke said the people spreading lies about his financial status need to stop as they may disturb his other contracts. He also made it clear that he is not seeking handouts as he is working on many projects including an being co-producer of an international movie and is ready to drop his album soon.

Israel Matseke Zulu reiterated that if push comes to shove he would return to Gomora and will be welcomed with open arms. He said:

"I've never appeared in a newspaper asking for donations, I've never gone to a podcast asking South Africans to donate for me or whatever. I don't want fans or people to feel pity for me. My music is very hot, it's a killer album. I've never been so confident as I am now."

The actor also made headlines in previous weeks following reports that he is set to star alongside American actor Samuel L. Jackson in a Netflix film. He also debunked the news.

