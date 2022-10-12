Media personality Anele Mdoda has taken aim at politicians who drag when it comes to fixing simple issues

The radio personality was responding to a video shared on Joburg City's official Twitter page, which showed the Executive Mayor inspecting a leaking pipe at Rahima Moosa hospital

South Africans shared the same sentiments with the star, many agreed that they should send a plumber to fix the issue

Anele Mdoda has reacted to a video of the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg inspecting a leaking water pipe at the Rahima Moosa hospital.

The star noted that instead of taking an entire entourage to inspect the problem, they should have just sent a plumber to fix the problem.

The radio and TV presenter shared the video on her Twitter page and dished her thoughts. Anele Mdoda said it doesn't make sense that authorities are staring at the problem instead of taking action. She tweeted:

"All this staring at the problem is getting annoying, guys. Just send a plumber, an engineer anyone who will actually do the job and pay the invoice. Nxa !!!!!"

South Africans agreed with the Celebrity Game Night presenter. any said it was just a plot to give each other tenders to fix the leaks instead of just getting a plumber.

@JohnsonAwalle said:

"We have a lack of civil engineers in South Africa,They've been digging huge holes since the month of March from Randburg Conrad Dr, Main road Bryanston right through till Fourways in the name of water pipe maintenance, nothing is happening it's pathetic!!!"

@MHlombe commented:

"They wanna look like they're really up to something and know what they're doing. Why must the whole cabinet be there when the Mayor is seeing the Pipe? They're just standing and not even knowing what they're looking at."

@Khumalomzilika added:

"Apparently, it's a top trait amongst politicians....stare at a problem and give people hope that you saw the problem and found out there is a problem. Call the media to show off the problem as identified. Done for the day.."

