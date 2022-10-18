Cassper Nyovest seems to have lost interest in getting into the ring with fellow rapper Big Zulu, or maybe he's just scared

The rapper has been going up and down the Twitter streets looking for an opponent after knocking out Priddy Ugly but has been turning a blind eye to Big Zulu's tweets

Mufasa's focus has been directed at his upcoming Fill Up concert scheduled for his hometown, Mahikeng, on 3 December

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has gone mum about facing Big Zulu in the ring after the Imali Eningi hitmaker accepted the fight. Nyovest, who is always vocal, has been going back and forth about confirming a date for the fight.

Cassper Nyovest has been ignoring Big Zulu's calls to set up a date for their boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

The star has been looking for what he termed a "worthy opponent" after knocking out Priddy Ugly in the first round a few weeks ago. He had hinted that he wants to face Big Zulu after his fight with Priddy Ugly.

Big Zulu finally accepted the challenge and has been pressing Cassper for the date. The 150 Bars hitmaker's social media timelines are plasters with videos of him exercising. Responding to a recent clip on Twitter, the overzealous Mufasa said Big Zulu has soft punches that he can kiss all night long. He told him to keep working out to improve the strength of his punches. He wrote:

"I really thought you would have a lot of power cause of your size. Please don’t waste my time, train harder. those are pillow punches. I would literally kiss that jab that whole night, pause. People are gonna say I paid you to lose, I can’t have that. Show me something, please!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest has been focusing his energy on the upcoming Fill-Up concert. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker had Mzansi jumping with joy when he announced that he will be taking his famous concert to Mmabatho stadium in his hometown, Mahikeng, on 3 December.

Lady Zamar: Mzansi reflects on singer’s career after she “falsely” accused Sjava of forcing himself on her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that South Africans took to social media to reflect on Lady Zamar's career. Most of the people shared that the singer's career took a nosedive after she "falsely" accused Sjava of forcing himself on her.

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 sparked the conversation when he claimed that Lady Zamar's career has faded. The tweep wrote:

"It’s so beautiful how Lady Zamar’s career faded after she falsely accused Sjava. We're moving on the right direction."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News