Social media users are still not over viral pictures of Minnie Dlamini rocking a swimsuit

Trolls reacted to the pictures saying that the South African media personality looked old and fat

Reacting to the snaps, Prince Kaybee said the Becoming Mrs Jones star is still looking flawless

When Minnie Dlamini shared her swimsuit pictures, she didn't think social media users would roast her for the changes in her look and for sharing makeup-free pictures.

Prince Kaybee has been lauded for defending Minnie Dlamini from body-shaming trolls. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

Trolls said the pictures were unflattering and felt the South African diamond was finally losing her shine. Others said she should hit the gym and get back her old body.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Prince Kaybee added to the long list of netizens who are defending the former Homeground presenter from online trolls. The bully with the Twitter handle @Cash_Graphics shared the viral pictures and asked what happened to Minnie Dlamini.

Many, including the Gugulethu hitmaker, gushed over Dlamini, saying she is flawless, adding a glass of red wine emoji to his comment. Mzansi lauded the hitmaker for standing up to trolls who wanted to roast the stunner for sharing her natural look. The comment read:

"She’s flawless."

Jada Pinkett-Smith says Will Smith still hangs with ex-wife Sheree Zampino without her, netizens go wild

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Jada Pinkett-Smith continues to be open about how things work between her and Will. Jada revealed that Will spends time only with Sheree, his first wife and the mother of his oldest son Trey Smith.

Jada and Will are notorious for making headlines for their unique romantic love and marriage approach. Fans got a taste of their personal lives thanks to Jada's Red Table Talk.

Jada recently spilt the tea that Will Smith spends time with his former wife, Sheree. According to Jada in a Facebook Watch interview, her husband and Shree take trips without her, and the actress says she enjoys seeing their close friendship.

“Not together romantically, but like if he’s going on a book tour and his mom is going and his sister, Sheree tags along as well. It’s fun for me to watch them, enjoy them. It takes time, though.”

