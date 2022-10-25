South African singer and songwriter Moonchild Sanelly is aiming for a Grammy Award after topping the UK music charts

The talented star headed to her Instagram page to reveal that the song Comfy she featured on was sitting at number one on the charts

The chart shows that Beyonce's hit that has created a global dance challenge Cuff It was sitting at number two while other stars like Lil Nas X were also on the chart

Moonchild Sannelly is on a mission to become a global star. The talented hitmaker who has been making waves locally and internationally recently celebrated a big win.

Moonchild Sanelly took to social media to celebrate topping the UK music charts ahead of Beyoncé Knowles. Image: @moonchildsanelley and @beyonce

From collaborating with Beyoncé Knowles on the global hit My Power to topping international charts, its safe to say the South African star is on a winning streak.

Moonchild recently headed to her Instagram page to gush over the her song featuring Jelani Blackman and Trillary Banks topping the music charts in the UK. According to TimesLIVE, the song beat songs like Beyoncé's Cuff It, Star Walkin' by Lil Nas X and Sunshine by Tyga, Jhene Aiko and Pop Smoke.

Speaking to the publication, the singer said she is focusing on getting a Grammy. She added that as an entertainer, she has been infiltrating the UK market on purpose. She said:

"I've always seen myself as a global brand and so I'm very intentional and collaboration has always been my language, even to pop commercially in SA because I've always been very different.I'm going to get this Grammy. I'm a story teller and there's no genre I can't do. I'm very clear about where I'm going and I get very shocked when I tick a box. I get surprised every time. I'm exactly where I belong."

