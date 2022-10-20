Ntsiki Mazwai is overjoyed after her YouTube podcast Unpopular Opinion surpassed her expectations and reached 10,000 subscribers

The poet took to social media to gush about the milestone, while encouraging her devoted fan base to keep an eye out for future episodes

Congratulations from her impressed stan poured in after she shared her post, with many proudly claiming to be one of the 10,000 subscribers

Ntsiki Mazwai's podcast, 'Unpopular Opinion', gets a lot of love from peeps as it reaches 10k subscribers on YouTube.

Ntsiki Mazwai couldn't contain her excitement after her podcast Unpopular Opinion reaching a huge milestone.

The barely a-year-old year old podcast recently reached 10,000 subscribers, and according to Briefly News, the channel has over 300,000 total YouTube views.

Ntsiki Mazwai rejoices at the success of Unpopular Opinion

Taking to Twitter, the controversial poet shared a post in which it was clear she was delighted to share the news. Mazwai seemed surprised that she had accomplished such a feat.

Anyone who is familiar with Ntsiki is aware that she is not a fan favourite on social media due to her fiery opinions.

Ntsiki Mazwai celebrated her success by saying:

"Guys thank you for all your love and support we are celebrating 3 months today at UNPOPULAR OPINION. Thank you to all the subscribers, you mean A LOT to the team.WHOOPPEEE! See you at 10 am for today's episode on African History "

Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following post on Twitter:

Ntsiki Mazwai's loyal fans congratulate her

@LindiweMiya12 said:

"I am one of the subscribers hello"

@Modimogadi1 shared:

"Rea Go lebogisa , Makwande Let it be known for the generation to come that the melanin Africans are here and will be here forever and ever."

@AngelSkippa01 replied:

"You are doing a great job, keep it up. I Love you "

@KhayelitshaE wrote:

"ziseza iNtsikelelo (More blessing on the way)"

@bongzmessi posted:

"Welldone ❣️"

@NololoMangwe added:

"Congratulations cc. I'm glad we're growing I'm one of the subscribers Here's to another 10k "

