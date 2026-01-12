On Monday, 12 January 2026, Nomzamo Mbatha spoke out publicly after her friend, a Durban-based hairstylist, was hospitalised following an alleged domestic violence incident

Nomzamo Mbatha called on SAPS to act immediately, demanding the arrest of the alleged perpetrator

Celebrities and members of the public rallied behind Mbatha, flooding the comments section with calls for justice

Nomzamo Mbatha demanded action after her friend had landed in the ICU. Image: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

Source: Instagram

Renowned actress Nomzamo Mbatha has broken her silence after her friend and popular Durban-based hairstylist was hospitalised following an alleged domestic violence case. According to Mbatha, the lady in question was fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Months after South Africans took to the streets and online in an anti-gender-based violence and femicide campaign organised by Women For Change, another woman opened up about the violence she had suffered at the hands of her boyfriend and subsequent police inaction despite her opening numerous cases against him.

Nomzamo Mbatha fumes as friend allegedly fights for her life in ICU

On Monday, 12 January 2026, Nomzamo Mbatha took to her Instagram account and called on the police to intervene and arrest the lady’s partner for allegedly abusing her. According to the women's empowerment activist, the lady is fighting for her life in the ICU after injuries were sustained while the young woman allegedly tried escaping an abusive partner. The post was captioned:

“My blood is boiling. My heart is broken. And I am LIVID. As we speak, she is currently in ICU with burn wounds on her face and body, sustained from trying to FIGHT for her freedom from this CRIMINAL (last slide). This sweet girl @nenezanemthembu @sne_neneza_mthembu is like my baby sis and is a Durban-based hairstylist. She has been silently battling domestic violence for months, and my heart breaks that this is what she has been enduring. We need the POLICE to ACT NOW!!! ARREST HIM IMMEDIATELY. JAIL AND JUSTICE. @sapoliceservice_za - please tag them in the comments and apply pressure!”

See the post by clicking the link here.

SA reacts as Nomzamo Mbatha fumes after friend lands in ICU

Celebrities and ordinary South Africans united in the comments section, calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest the alleged perpetrator.

Here are some of the comments:

bontle.modiselle asked:

“Will the day ever come when ALL of this nonsense ENDS??!! 💔💔💔 @sapoliceservice_za le batlang?!”

intokaziyelanga said:

“This is beyond heartbreaking 💔 😔"

brendamtambo questioned:

“🥹😡😡😡😡😡 my God, our justice system @sapoliceservice_, how long are we gonna do this!! How many women have to die, honestly, for these people to get to work!”

nonku_williams fumed:

“This is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable😡. No one deserves to be treated this way, especially by someone who should protect them. My heart breaks for her, and I stand with her completely. 💔✊ #NoExcuseForAbuse #StandWithSurvivors”

nonkululeko_mthimkulu said:

“This is so heartbreaking. A person that’s capable of doing this to another human being doesn’t deserve to be roaming on the streets, he’s a danger to society 💔”

SA reacted after Nomzamo Mbatha called for action after a friend's hospitalisation. Image: Francois Durand

Source: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha talks about EmpoweringHER 2025

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha was continuing on her mission to empower and celebrate women through the EmpoweringHER Seminar and Business Awards.

The Shaka iLembe star, along with her partners, hosts the EmpoweringHER Seminar and Business Awards to honour the women who are reshaping industries and societies.

Source: Briefly News