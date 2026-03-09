Who is Kehlani dating now? A complete look at her dating history
Kehlani is dating British singer Kwn after confirming their relationship in October 2025. The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has previously dated fellow artists PartyNextDoor, YG, and Aminé.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who is Kehlani dating now?
- Inside Kehlani's dating history
- What has Kehlani been diagnosed with?
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- After coming out as gay in 2021, Kehlani has been linked to Kwn, Mariel Gomerez, Kiki Russell, and 070 Shake.
- The Distraction hitmaker welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi in 2019 during their relationship with guitarist Javaughn Young-White.
- In 2016, Kehlani's relationship drama with PartyNextDoor and Kyrie Irving led the singer to attempt taking their own life.
Who is Kehlani dating now?
As of March 2026, Kehlani is in a relationship with upcoming British R&B artist Kwn. The pair ignited dating rumours in early 2025 after fans noticed their undeniable chemistry on the Worst Behaviour remix that dropped on Valentine's Day. Kwn later joined Kehlani on the Crash World Tour.
After months of speculation, the artists hard-launched the relationship on TikTok in October 2025 but deleted the posts after facing backlash. Kwn spoke against the negative comments and vowed to keep the romance private. In February 2026, the British singer was spotted with Kehlani at a Grammy afterparty.
Inside Kehlani's dating history
Kehlani has had an evolving love life since the early 2010s. After years of identifying as queer, the Oakland-born mother of one shared in an April 2021 TikTok video that they finally knew they were 'a lesbian'. Here is a complete history of Kehlani's partners:
Mariel Gomerez (2024)
The Ring singer had a short-lived marriage with art director Mariel Gomerez in mid-2024. They reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas on April 20, 2024, according to Distractify. Mariel went to court to annul the marriage three months later.
Kiara 'Kiki' Russell (2022 to 2023)
Kehlani confirmed her relationship with former basketball player Kiara Russell via a since-deleted TikTok video in December 2022. The pair quietly broke up some time before 2024.
070 Shake (2021 to 2022)
Kehlani and singer-rapper 070 Shake began as friends in 2015, before their relationship turned romantic in late 2021. Kehlani wrote her 2022 song Melt about Shake, who featured in the video. The pair sparked breakup rumours in September 2022 after unfollowing each other and scrubbing their social media feeds.
SZA (2021 – Rumoured)
The Honey singer was rumoured to be dating fellow R&B star SZA in September 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while walking into Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty. SZA also threw a surprise party for Kehlani's 26th birthday a few months earlier in April.
Kehlani denied dating the Kill Bill singer during a 2022 interview with The Morning Hustle. They admitted that SZA would be 'their type if they had a type', but they were just friends.
YG (2019 to 2020)
Kehlani and rapper YG had a whirlwind romance that lasted a few months from late 2019 to early 2020. They went public in September 2019 during the New York Fashion Week.
The pair briefly broke up in December 2019 but reconciled shortly after. They ended their relationship for good on Valentine's Day 2020, the same day that they released their collaborative song, Konclusions.
Kehlani released a diss track against rapper YG two days later, titled Valentine's Day (Shameful). The singer accused the rapper of infidelity.
Javaughn Young-White (2018 to 2019)
Kehlani met guitarist and model Javaughn Young-White when he joined the singer's touring band. When they started dating in 2018, the R&B star had come out as queer and Javaughn identified as bisexual.
In October 2018, singer Kehlani announced they were expecting their first child. Daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish was born in March 2019. The singer and Javaughn ended their romantic relationship in late 2019.
In 2024, Kehlani and Javaughn were involved in a heated public custody battle over their daughter. During the singer's appearance on The Breakfast Club in December 2025, Kehlani said they got full custody of Adeya and had no contact with their baby daddy.
Victoria Monét (2018)
Kehlani and fellow R&B artist Victoria Monét had a private fling in 2018. She talked about their relationship in a February 2020 interview with Gay Times, but did not name Kehlani.
After years of speculation, Victoria confirmed dating Kehlani during her August 2023 appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast High Low. She also revealed that her 2020 Touch Me remix was written about her romance with the singer, and they were still friends.
Shaina Negrón (2017)
Kehlani briefly dated painter and tattoo artist Shaina Negrón in 2017. The pair kept their relationship relatively private.
Aminé (2017)
Rapper Aminé and Kehlani dated in 2017 after collaborating on the song Heebiejeebies. They kept their romance out of the spotlight before the rapper mentioned it in his 2018 song Dr Whoever. In a 2018 interview with Real 92.3 LA, Aminé said they were together for about a year and remained friends.
Kyrie Irving (2016)
The Good Life singer went public with NBA star Kyrie Irving in January 2016. They quietly broke up less than three months later in March, but the situation turned messy when Kehlani was rumoured to have cheated on the athlete.
Irving apologised to Kehlani for the negative backlash two years later in June 2018. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he defended the R&B star, writing in part:
Sofia Boutella's partner today: is the Rebel Moon star still single? Inside her love life and dating history
I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out... I do not want any more negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me.
PartyNextDoor (2013 to 2016)
Kehlani and PartyNextDoor started dating around 2013. PND released several songs about the singer, including Muse and Girl From Oakland, which references Kehlani's hometown.
They broke up around 2015, and Kehlani moved on with NBA athlete Kyrie Irving. In March 2016, PartyNextDoor infamously posted a photo of Kehlani's hand, which was identifiable by the 'Woke' tattoo, and captioned it, "After all her shenanigans, still got the R&B singer back in my bed."
The post led to extreme backlash against Kehlani, who was accused of cheating on Irving. The online bullying made the singer attempt to harm themselves, leading to hospitalisation, but they denied being unfaithful. In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, PartyNextDoor expressed regret over how the situation unfolded.
I regret how it went down. Big time, I regret how it went down. I look into people's eyes, and I know they think I'm a bad guy. There's a lot of details that people don't know.
What has Kehlani been diagnosed with?
The singer has always been open about their mental health. Kehlani was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. They shared during their November 2025 appearance on Big Boy that they were managing their condition through medication and therapy.
Conclusion
Kehlani's dating history has constantly made headlines, from their early high-profile relationships with PND and Kyrie Irving to their current, more private romance with Kwn. Away from their love life, the singer has been a doting mother to Adeya, who is already contributing to their creative process.
READ MORE: Ruby Rose's relationship timeline: from Lola Van Vorst to Jessica Origliasso
Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Ruby Rose's love life. The Batwoman actress is openly gay and gender fluid, but prefers female pronouns she/her.
Ruby has had several high-profile relationships, including Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas. The Australian-born actress was previously engaged to Phoebe Dahl, Lia-Belle King, Catherine McNeil, and Lindsey Anne McMillan.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com