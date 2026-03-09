Who is Kehlani dating now? A complete look at her dating history

Kehlani is dating British singer Kwn after confirming their relationship in October 2025. The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has previously dated fellow artists PartyNextDoor, YG, and Aminé.

Kehlani with YG (L), 070 Shake (C), and Kwn (R). Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Craig Barritt on Getty Images, @kehlanifiles on X (modified by author)

After coming out as gay in 2021, Kehlani has been linked to Kwn, Mariel Gomerez, Kiki Russell, and 070 Shake.

The Distraction hitmaker welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi in 2019 during their relationship with guitarist Javaughn Young-White.

hitmaker during their relationship with guitarist Javaughn Young-White. In 2016, Kehlani's relationship drama with PartyNextDoor and Kyrie Irving led the singer to attempt taking their own life.

Who is Kehlani dating now?

As of March 2026, Kehlani is in a relationship with upcoming British R&B artist Kwn. The pair ignited dating rumours in early 2025 after fans noticed their undeniable chemistry on the Worst Behaviour remix that dropped on Valentine's Day. Kwn later joined Kehlani on the Crash World Tour.

After months of speculation, the artists hard-launched the relationship on TikTok in October 2025 but deleted the posts after facing backlash. Kwn spoke against the negative comments and vowed to keep the romance private. In February 2026, the British singer was spotted with Kehlani at a Grammy afterparty.

Kwn and Kehlani attend 'Kehlani Loves Karaoke Grammy Celebration' on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles. Photo: Natasha Campos (modified by author)

Inside Kehlani's dating history

Kehlani has had an evolving love life since the early 2010s. After years of identifying as queer, the Oakland-born mother of one shared in an April 2021 TikTok video that they finally knew they were 'a lesbian'. Here is a complete history of Kehlani's partners:

Mariel Gomerez (2024)

Art director Mariel Gomerez. Photo: @marielgomerez (modified by author)

The Ring singer had a short-lived marriage with art director Mariel Gomerez in mid-2024. They reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas on April 20, 2024, according to Distractify. Mariel went to court to annul the marriage three months later.

Kiara 'Kiki' Russell (2022 to 2023)

Kiara Russell in January 2024. Photo: @kiaraarussell (modified by author)

Kehlani confirmed her relationship with former basketball player Kiara Russell via a since-deleted TikTok video in December 2022. The pair quietly broke up some time before 2024.

070 Shake (2021 to 2022)

070 Shake and Kehlani at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation on October 21, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Craig Barritt (modified by author)

Kehlani and singer-rapper 070 Shake began as friends in 2015, before their relationship turned romantic in late 2021. Kehlani wrote her 2022 song Melt about Shake, who featured in the video. The pair sparked breakup rumours in September 2022 after unfollowing each other and scrubbing their social media feeds.

SZA (2021 – Rumoured)

SZA attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 during the Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026. Photo: Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

The Honey singer was rumoured to be dating fellow R&B star SZA in September 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while walking into Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty. SZA also threw a surprise party for Kehlani's 26th birthday a few months earlier in April.

Kehlani denied dating the Kill Bill singer during a 2022 interview with The Morning Hustle. They admitted that SZA would be 'their type if they had a type', but they were just friends.

YG (2019 to 2020)

YG and Kehlani at the 5th Annual Diamond Ball for the Clara Lionel Foundation on September 12, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Kehlani and rapper YG had a whirlwind romance that lasted a few months from late 2019 to early 2020. They went public in September 2019 during the New York Fashion Week.

The pair briefly broke up in December 2019 but reconciled shortly after. They ended their relationship for good on Valentine's Day 2020, the same day that they released their collaborative song, Konclusions.

Kehlani released a diss track against rapper YG two days later, titled Valentine's Day (Shameful). The singer accused the rapper of infidelity.

Javaughn Young-White (2018 to 2019)

Javaughn Young-White at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Kehlani met guitarist and model Javaughn Young-White when he joined the singer's touring band. When they started dating in 2018, the R&B star had come out as queer and Javaughn identified as bisexual.

In October 2018, singer Kehlani announced they were expecting their first child. Daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish was born in March 2019. The singer and Javaughn ended their romantic relationship in late 2019.

In 2024, Kehlani and Javaughn were involved in a heated public custody battle over their daughter. During the singer's appearance on The Breakfast Club in December 2025, Kehlani said they got full custody of Adeya and had no contact with their baby daddy.

Victoria Monét (2018)

Victoria Monét attends the BMAC Music Maker Dinner in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Kehlani and fellow R&B artist Victoria Monét had a private fling in 2018. She talked about their relationship in a February 2020 interview with Gay Times, but did not name Kehlani.

After years of speculation, Victoria confirmed dating Kehlani during her August 2023 appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast High Low. She also revealed that her 2020 Touch Me remix was written about her romance with the singer, and they were still friends.

Shaina Negrón (2017)

Kehlani and Shaina Negrón at the 2017 Soul Train Awards on November 5, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Kehlani briefly dated painter and tattoo artist Shaina Negrón in 2017. The pair kept their relationship relatively private.

Aminé (2017)

Aminé performs at the 2018 Treasure Island Music Festival on October 13, 2018, in Oakland, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (modified by author)

Rapper Aminé and Kehlani dated in 2017 after collaborating on the song Heebiejeebies. They kept their romance out of the spotlight before the rapper mentioned it in his 2018 song Dr Whoever. In a 2018 interview with Real 92.3 LA, Aminé said they were together for about a year and remained friends.

Kyrie Irving (2016)

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Centre on September 29, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Stacy Revere (modified by author)

The Good Life singer went public with NBA star Kyrie Irving in January 2016. They quietly broke up less than three months later in March, but the situation turned messy when Kehlani was rumoured to have cheated on the athlete.

Irving apologised to Kehlani for the negative backlash two years later in June 2018. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he defended the R&B star, writing in part:

I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out... I do not want any more negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me.

PartyNextDoor (2013 to 2016)

PartyNextDoor performs during Spelhouse Homecoming Concert 2025 on October 15, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Kehlani and PartyNextDoor started dating around 2013. PND released several songs about the singer, including Muse and Girl From Oakland, which references Kehlani's hometown.

They broke up around 2015, and Kehlani moved on with NBA athlete Kyrie Irving. In March 2016, PartyNextDoor infamously posted a photo of Kehlani's hand, which was identifiable by the 'Woke' tattoo, and captioned it, "After all her shenanigans, still got the R&B singer back in my bed."

The post led to extreme backlash against Kehlani, who was accused of cheating on Irving. The online bullying made the singer attempt to harm themselves, leading to hospitalisation, but they denied being unfaithful. In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, PartyNextDoor expressed regret over how the situation unfolded.

I regret how it went down. Big time, I regret how it went down. I look into people's eyes, and I know they think I'm a bad guy. There's a lot of details that people don't know.

What has Kehlani been diagnosed with?

The singer has always been open about their mental health. Kehlani was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. They shared during their November 2025 appearance on Big Boy that they were managing their condition through medication and therapy.

Kehlani during the 68th Grammys at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Conclusion

Kehlani's dating history has constantly made headlines, from their early high-profile relationships with PND and Kyrie Irving to their current, more private romance with Kwn. Away from their love life, the singer has been a doting mother to Adeya, who is already contributing to their creative process.

