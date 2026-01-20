Sofia Boutella's partners have included Irish actor Robert Sheehan, Euphoria star Keean Johnson, and French singer Matt Pokora. The Algerian-French actress is known for keeping her personal life relatively private.

Sofia Boutella with Keean Johnson (L), Chris Pine (C), and Robert Sheehan (R). Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Dave J Hogan/David Livingston (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sofia Boutella has dated actors Keean Johnson and Robert Sheehan.

The Algerian-born actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Chris Pine and Jared Leto.

Sofia Boutella has never been married and does not have kids.

Sofia Boutella's profile summary

Full name Sofia Boutella Date of birth April 3, 1982 Age 43 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Bab El Oued, Algiers, Algeria Languages French, English Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Parents Safy Boutella Siblings Seif Boutella Education Berklee College of Music in Boston Profession Dancer, actress Net worth Approx. $4 million Social media Instagram

Sofia Boutella's dating history

The Algerian-born actress has mainly been tight-lipped about her off-screen relationships amid her successful Hollywood career. She has had roles in major productions like The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Netflix's Rebel Moon, and Atomic Blonde. Below is a look at Sofia Boutella's boyfriends and rumoured flings:

Jared Leto – Rumoured

Soﬁa Boutella and Jared Leto attend the Twentynine Palms launch celebration at Chateau Marmont on November 04, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: John Sciulli (modified by author)

Sofia Boutella was rumoured to be singer Jared Leto's new girlfriend in October 2025 after the pair were spotted holding hands during a hike in Malibu, California. The pair are reportedly longtime friends. In July 2024, they vacationed together in Saint-Tropez, France.

Jared and Boutella have not commented on the romance rumours. Over a month after their sighting, Leto was seen with Burmese model Thet Thinn in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2025. The singer and Thet have been linked since 2023.

Keean Johnson – 2018 to 2019

Sofia Boutella and Keean Johnson during the 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 5, 2019. Photo: Eric Charbonneau (modified by author)

Boutella was linked to Spooksville actor Keean Johnson after being photographed together at the 2019 Los Angeles premiere of the sci-fi action movie Alita: Battle Angel. Sofia was 36 at the time, and Keean was 22. A source confirmed to People Magazine in February 2019 that the actors were dating.

They started dating about a year ago, but broke up for a short period in between. They're super happy together and seem to be getting serious.

Sofia and Johnson never publicly confirmed their romance. It is unclear when they broke up, but they have not been spotted together since late 2019.

Robert Sheehan – 2014 to 2018

Robert Sheehan and Sofia Boutella at the 2015 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on March 10, 2015, in San Luis Obispo, California. Photo: Phil Klein (modified by author)

The Kingsman actress dated Irish actor Robert Sheehan for about four years from March 2014 to October 2018. The couple met while filming the movie Jet Trash in Goa, India.

Sofia Boutella and the Umbrella Academy actor lived in London. Sheehan made a rare comment about their relationship in a September 2017 interview with the Irish Independent, saying their work often got in the way and they had to adapt.

You realise, after a while, that what it is, we're both very married to our work, which after a while becomes this sort of core issue. When you're two actors, you're peripatetic... But it always works out. She gets time off and hops on a plane; I get time off and hop on a plane. The longest we ever spent apart was just six weeks.

Chris Pine - Rumoured

Sofia Boutella and Chris Pine attend the UK premiere of 'Star Trek Beyond' on July 12, 2016, in London. Photo: Dave J Hogan (modified by author)

Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella were co-stars in the 2016 sci-fi movie Star Trek: Beyond. They sparked dating rumours in April 2017 after being spotted together at a Coachella party in Indio, California, alongside their famous friends Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario. A source told E! News at the time:

They were super cute. Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn't take photos, but kept watching her when she would pose. They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist.

Sofia and Pine seemed to have been friends before the rumour. In a September 2016 Instagram post, the actress uploaded a picture of them at the 'Hell or High Water' London premiere, calling Chris a "special human dear to me."

The pair never commented on the speculated romance. In March 2018, Chris Pine was linked to Annabelle Wallis, who he dated for nearly four years.

Matt Pokora – 2008

Matt Pokora attends the 'Global Gift Gala' photocall at Four Seasons Hotel George V on October 05, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

Sofia Boutella was in a relationship with French singer and actor Matt Pokora in the late 2000s. Pokora later met and married American singer and actress Christina Milian in 2020, and the couple have two sons, Isaiah and Kenna.

Are Shirine Boutella and Sofia Boutella sisters?

Shirine and Sofia Boutella are cousins and were both born in Algiers, Algeria. Shirine is also an accomplished actress with roles in French projects such as Lupin, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (dubbed), Christmas Flow, Papicha, and Pamela Rose, la série. She is based in Paris, France.

Sofia has a brother named Seif Boutella who works as a visual effects artist. Her father, Safy Boutella, is a jazz musician and record producer, while her mother is an architect and painter.

Shirine Boutella attends the 'Belphegor' premiere on December 10, 2025, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

What happened to Sofia Boutella?

Sofia is booked and busy with her acting career. She told The Hollywood Reporter in a September 2024 interview that she loves and enjoys bringing characters to life.

I feel very much alive when I'm making art and creating a character on set... I also don't feel like I'm suppressing other aspects of my life, really. When I am not filming on set, I do take time to explore nature and do activities, which is something that's very important to me.

The actress had a busy 2024 with roles in Rebel Moon, Argylle, and The Killer's Game alongside Dave Bautista. In 2025, she reprised her role in the second season of the British historical drama series SAS: Rogue Heroes as French spy Eve Mansour.

Boutella has several movies in production, including Tower Stories starring Dustin Hoffman, DreamQuil starring Elizabeth Banks, The Basics of Philosophy, Only What We Carry alongside Simon Pegg, and Moral Capacity alongside Dacre Montgomery.

Sofia Boutella during the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 on April 08, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: River Callaway (modified by author)

Conclusion

Sofia Boutella's partner may or may not be in the picture in 2026 as the actress continues to shield her personal life amid her soaring entertainment career. The Algerian native has been working since the 1990s, first as a dancer and rhythmic gymnast, before discovering her passion for acting.

