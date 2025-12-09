Global site navigation

Britney Spears and Colin Farrell: what happened to their short-lived 2003 romance?
Britney Spears and Colin Farrell: what happened to their short-lived 2003 romance?

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
5 min read

In early 2003, Britney Spears and Colin Farrell ignited a fiery two-week fling that sent tabloids into a frenzy. Fresh from her breakup with Justin Timberlake, Spears was introduced to Colin by a club host. The duo attended The Recruit premiere before being photographed all cosied up on the balcony of Colin's room at The Chateau Marmont.

Britney Spears onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 (L). Britney Spears and Colin Farrell at the premiere of "The Recruit" (R). Photo by Kevin Winter (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Britney Spears was rumoured to be Colin Farrell's girlfriend after she was spotted attending the premiere of The Recruit alongside the Irish actor.
  • Britney and Farrell reportedly had a two-week-long fling after they were introduced to each other by a club promoter.
  • Initially, Colin downplayed their alleged relationship.
  • Spears has discussed their early 2003 romance in interviews and in her memoir The Woman in Me.

Colin Farrell and Britney Spears' profile summaries

Full name

Colin James Farrell

Britney Jean Spears

Date of birth

May 31, 1976

December 2, 1981

Age

49 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025)

Place of birth

Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland

McComb, Mississippi, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Thousand Oaks, California, United States

Nationality

Irish

American

Father

Eamon Farrell

Jamie Spears

Mother

Rita Farrell

Lynne Spears

Siblings

Claudine, Eamon, and Catherine

Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears

Children

James Padraig and Henry Tadeusz Farrell

Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline

Education

St Brigid's National School, Castleknock College, and Gormanston College

University of Nebraska High School

Profession

Actor

Singer

Net worth

$80 million

$40 million

Social media

X (Twitter)

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X (Twitter)

YouTube

Exploring Britney Spears and Colin Farrell's relationship

Shortly after her breakup with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears was introduced to Colin Farrell by a club promoter. She visited him on set while they filmed S.W.A.T. in Los Angeles. A few days later, she attended the premiere of The Recruit as Farrell's date, where she paired a La Perla PJ top with leather pants.

Britney referenced her outfit in a May 2025 Instagram post. She captioned,

Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell… I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm.

During Britney Spears and Colin Farrell's premiere outing, the Irish actor was asked about their relationship, but he downplayed it. Colin said,

She's just a mate. Seriously, we just met a week ago, [we're] having a laugh.

Colin Farrell during the 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival (L). Britney Spears at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival (R). Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez, Kevin Winter (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Colin's statement seemed to have angered Spears as she left before the event was over. However, Britney and Colin Farrell were later photographed kissing on the balcony of Colin's room at The Chateau Marmont. Spears admitted,

Yes, I kissed him ... He's the cutest, hottest thing in the world — wooh! ... But it was nothing serious.

How long did Britney Spears date Colin Farrell?

Britney Spears and Colin Farrell had a brief, intense two-week fling in early 2003. In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, she described their time together as a passionate brawl. She wrote,

Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.

Britney also went ahead in her memoir and explained that she got attached to Colin, while still not over her relationship with Timberlake, whom she described as her first love. She wrote,

As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.
Colin Farrell (R) and his son Henry Farrell at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
Colin Farrell (R) and his son Henry Farrell at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre on September 14, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

About Colin Farrell's wife and children

Colin Farrell is publicly single and has never been in a legally binding marriage. However, in 2001, he had a non-binding marriage to Amelia Warner during a vacation in Tahiti. The duo called off their relationship in 2002.

The Irish actor has two sons with previous partners. He shares his eldest son, James Padraig Farrell, with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Bordenave, and his younger son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, with Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

Britney Spears' husband and children

Britney is reportedly single after breaking up with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz, shortly after Valentine's Day in February 2025. They have been in an on-and-off romance since 2023, after the singer hired Soliz to do maintenance around her home.

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The singer and the former dancer were married from 2004 to 2007.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears.
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears. Photo by John Sciulli (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Exploring the age difference between Britney Spears and Colin Farrell

Colin (age 49 years as of 2025) was born in Castleknock, Dublin, Ireland, on May 31, 1976. Britney (age 44 years as of 2025) was born in McComb, Mississippi, United States, on December 2, 1981. They have a five-year and six-month age difference.

A look at what Britney Spears has been diagnosed with

Britney Spears has reportedly been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD. She has also experienced postpartum depression and has openly discussed her struggles with anxiety.

Following her multiple mental disorder diagnoses, Britney was placed in a 13-year-long conservatorship by the Los Angeles County Superior Court in February 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, was placed as conservator of her person and co-manager of her estate.

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears
Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears. Photo by Denise Truscello (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Trivia

  • Britney Spears' net worth is estimated at $40 million.
  • After her relationship with Colin Farrell, Britney married Kevin Federline in 2004.

Conclusion

Britney Spears and Colin Farrell's whirlwind affair happened in early 2003. After being introduced to Farrell, Britney visited him on the S.W.A.T. set and later accompanied him on the premiere red carpet event of The Recruit. However, in her memoir, she claimed that she got too attached to the actor, yet she was still hung up on her former lover, Timberlake.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

