Ainsley Earhardt's net worth and salary: How rich is the Fox & Friends co-host

Ainsley Earhardt's net worth, estimated at $8 million, reflects her illustrious journalism and authoring career. With a seven-figure purported salary, she ranks among Fox News' highest-paid female anchors.

Key takeaways

Ainsley has been working at Fox News Channel for over a decade .

. She is the author of three New York Times best-selling books .

. Earhardt reportedly owns a luxurious $2 million mansion in the heart of New York.

in the heart of New York. She is engaged to Sean Hannity, a multi-millionaire.

Ainsley Earhardt's profile summary

Full name Ainsley Earhardt Date of birth 20 September 1976 Age 49 years old (2025) Birthplace Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Alma mater University of South Carolina Height 5'8" (173 cm) Marital status Engaged Fiancé Sean Hannity Ex-spouses Kevin McKinney (m. 2005; div. 2009), Will Proctor (m.2012; div 2019) Children Hayden DuBose Proctor Parents Dale Elise Giles and Lewie Wayne Earhardt Siblings 2 Profession Television host, author Years active 2000 to present Employer Fox News Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Inside Ainsley Earhardt's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Nicki Swift, Ainsley has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Her annual salary at Fox News is reportedly $3 million. Speaking to Teen Vogue in July 2016, Earhardt offered advice on how to be a high earner in a competitive field, saying:

Love your job and be as passionate about it as you can. If you feel unhappy in your current field, consider changing course; it is never too late. The ability to take constructive criticism is what separates achievers and losers.

Ainsley Earhardt launched her broadcasting career working at WLTX

Ainsley was hired as a reporter for the Columbia-based CBS station while still a journalism student at the University of South Carolina.

From 2000 to 2004, she served as the morning and noon anchor. In 2005, Earhardt relocated to San Antonio, Texas, after being hired as the anchor of morning and noon newscasts at KENS.

Roger Ailes hired Ainsley to work at Fox News Channel in 2007

In an interview with Business Insider, Ainsley revealed that she "did not know the first thing about politics" before joining Fox News Channel. She appeared on Hannity with her own segment, Ainsley Across America.

In addition, Earhardt co-hosted Fox and Friends Weekend and All-American New Year's Eve. She has made guest appearances on Greg Gutfeld's Red Eye and The Live Desk. In 2016, Ainsley told People of her current job as the co-host of Fox & Friends:

I love waking America up every day. This is the best time of my life.

During Donald Trump's first presidency term, Fox & Friends was widely described as "America's most powerful TV show".

Ainsley Earhardt has written three children's books

During a 2020 one-on-one with Tampa Bay Parenting, Ainsley shared that she wrote Take Heart, My Child when pregnant with Hayden and Through Your Eyes after her birth. She added:

I wanted to pass on some of my childhood teaching to my daughter and to kids all over the world. They are filled with messages of love, hope and forgiveness.

Earhardt also authored I'm So Glad You Were Born and the memoir The Light Within Me.

Earhardt's house is like an "elevated Palm Beach jungle"

The television host lives with her daughter in a Manhattan apartment that was featured in the November 2024 issue of The Conservateur.

Designed by Lisa M. Henderson, the property blends NYC sophistication with Southern charm. It features antique furniture, pastel colours and whimsical patterns.

Financial independence helped Ainsley survive after a divorce

In 2018, Ainsley announced her separation from the father of her child, Will Proctor, allegedly due to infidelity on his side. Their divorce was finalised the following year. Earhardt narrated how having her own money saved her from staying in an unhappy marriage in an interview, per Realtor.com.

I had my own financial support, which allowed me to take care of myself. I had a child, and I wanted to be in a happy home, not just one I stayed in because of convenience.

Ainsley is dating the highest-paid anchor at Fox News

Ainsley has been engaged to television presenter and author Sean Hannity since 2024. He has an estimated net worth of $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Between his radio and TV gigs alone, Hannity reportedly earns $40 million annually, with $25 million from Fox News.

In 2018, his property empire was valued at $90 million. Sean paid $23.5 million for his Florida mansion in 2024. Earhardt's fancy engagement ring is a testament to the pair's opulent life.

FAQs

In 2024, the University of South Carolina presented Ainsley Earhardt with an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Ainsley Earhardt's parents?

Ainsley's parents, Dale Elise and Lewie Wayne Earhardt, raised her alongside her older sister, Elise Giles, and younger brother Trenton Earhardt. She attended Florida State University before transferring to the University of South Carolina.

What is the age difference between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity?

Sean Hannity (63 as of November 2025) was born on 30 December 1961. The couple has a 15-year age difference. Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes.

Wrapping up

Ainsley Earhardt's net worth is largely attributed to her earnings at Fox News Channel and income as a best-selling author. She has worked for the network in various positions since 2017, and her annual salary is estimated at $3 million at the time of writing.

