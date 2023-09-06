Meet Kori Madison Federline, Kevin Federline's daughter

Beyond his entertainment career, most people know Kevin Federline as Britney Spears' ex-husband. While their union catapulted the renowned DJ into the limelight, controversies also marred it. It emerged that he already had two children, including his daughter Kori Madison Federline, before his involvement with Britney.

Actress Shar Jackson with Kori and Kaleb at The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor Media and VIP Night held in Long Beach, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kori Madison Federline? Kori Madison Federline is the eldest daughter of Kevin Federline. Despite her inclination for a private life, her father's previous marriage to the renowned singer made her a recognisable figure in the public eye.

Kori Madison Federline's profile summary and bio

Full name Kori Madison Federline Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Yorba Linda, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 16 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Shar Jackson Father Kevin Federline Siblings Seven Relationship status Single

How old is Kori Federline?

Kori Madison Federline's age is 21 years as of 2023. She was born on 31 July 2002 in Yorba Linda, California, USA, making her a Leo by star sign. Being an American citizen with mixed ethnicity, she chooses to keep a private life, which has left much unknown about her childhood and educational background.

Kori Madison Federline's career

Kori Madison has yet to reveal her chosen career path, but she identifies as an artist. Her former stepmother, Britney Spears, acknowledged Kori's artistic talents, noting her creativity and skill. However, Kori's biological parents have established themselves as prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Who are Kori Madison Federline's parents?

Her parents are Kevin Federline and Shar Jackson. Kevin is a versatile American figure involved in dancing, rapping, acting, modelling, wrestling, and DJing. Shar Jackson is a renowned actress and singer known for her role as Nicey Jackson in the UPN sitcom Moesha.

Actress Shar Jackson and her daughter Kori at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride held at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

The couple met during the early stages of Kevin Federline's career. Though they engaged in 2002, they never married and separated when Madison was just two.

What happened between Shar Jackson and Kevin Federline?

She claimed that Kevin cheated on her and that she could not condone it. During an interview session that Shar granted MTV, she said:

He cheated, he lied, he left...It's cool, though. Everything happens for a reason. Obviously God didn't think that's who should be in my life at this particular moment, and that's all right. I don't quite understand God's logic in that, but I ain't gonna interfere with none of that.

How many biological kids does Kevin Federline have?

Federline has six biological children. His first two children are from his relationship with his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson. He also shares two sons with Britney Spears.

With his current wife, former volleyball player Victoria Prince, Federline had two other children.

How much does Britney Spears pay for child support?

Following their divorce and Kevin Federline gaining custody, Britney Spears reportedly pays Federline $20,000 monthly for child support. She covers tuition fees, school expenses, and funds for extracurricular activities.

Does Britney Spears see her sons?

Britney Spears has been granted visitation rights with her sons, though Federline holds his sole legal and physical custody. These rights were set to increase over time, as indicated in court documents filed on 26 July 2008.

Her relationship with them is strained, leading to a significant period without contact. This reportedly was a result of how she presented herself in public. When Britney was sharing how bad she felt, she said:

It deeply saddens me to know [Jayden's] outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly.

Who are Kori Madison Federline's siblings?

Kori has a total of seven siblings. Her biological brother is Kaleb Michael Jackson (born on 20 July 2004). She has two half-siblings, Cassalei Monique Jackson and Donovan, who are from her mother's previous marriage to Corey Jackson.

Kaleb, Shar Jackson and Kori at The Rose Palace in Pasadena, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Kori also has half-siblings from her father's relationships: Sean Preston (born on 14 September 2005) and Jayden James (born on 12 September 2006) from Kevin's marriage to Britney Spears.

Through Kevin's marriage with Victoria Prince, Kori has two more half-siblings, Jordan Kay (born in August 2011) and Peyton Marie (born in April 2014.

Kori Madison Federline's net worth

Kori Madison's net worth has yet to be disclosed. But she benefits from the success of her parents. Her father, Kevin Federline, has a net worth of $1.5 million, whereas her mother, Shar Jackson, is worth $500,000, as Celebrity Net Worth indicates.

Away from the public eye, Kori Madison Federline enjoys a private life courtesy of her renowned parents. Their unwavering support nurtures her talents within their blended family. Her prominence has risen not just as Kevin Federline's daughter but also due to her father's connection with Britney Spears.

READ ALSO: Was Christina Aguilera's mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns, a musician?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Christina Aguilera has always credited her mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns, for supporting her childhood dream of becoming a musician.

Shelly Loraine Kearns played the violin in the American Youth Symphony before chasing other career dreams. This built her music instinct, eventually becoming a plus for her daughter.

Source: Briefly News