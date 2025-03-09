Saweetie and YG’s relationship timeline: From Cabo trip to break up

Saweetie and YG managed to find love in each other's arms after several controversial relationships. It seems the West Coast lovers' relationship could not stand the test of time as rumours of their breakup are trending.

Saweetie and YG confirmed their relationship in May 2023 with pictures of a vacation in Cabo, Mexico.

In 2020, YG and Saweetie collaborated on Tyga's song Money Mouf and Mozzy's In My Face in 2022.

They had a heated argument in their Los Angeles home in August 2024.

YG previously dated Kehlani, a friend and collaborator of Saweetie.

Exploring Saweetie and YG’s relationship timeline

Saweetie and YG’s relationship was on and off before their final breakup. Saweetie revealed in an interview with InStyle in February 2025 that her past relationship and others were mere distractions to her. She said:

When I reflect on certain points in my career, I did allow myself to get slightly distracted. But I'm thankful for those lessons because they've made me wiser. Anything that may be trying to compete with my goals, with my ambitions, with my priorities.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2023 and ended in 2024. Below is a breakdown of their relationship timeline:

March 2023: Saweetie attended YG's birthday party

YG's all-red theme birthday party on 9 March 2023 was lavish with many celebrities in attendance. Saweetie's presence at the party sparked rumours that the two might be dating, but neither confirmed the rumours.

April 2023: Lovey-dovey at Coachella

In 2023, YG and rapper Saweetie performed at Coachella. They were reportedly "cosying up" at Lala’s Wafflehouse in Indio, California on 18 April 2023 during the Coachella period.

May 2023: Vacation in Cabo, Mexico

The Icy Girl and YG were spotted on a romantic vacation in Cabo, Mexico. The photos of them together, including one of YG kissing Saweetie on the cheek, confirmed their relationship status.

YG and Saweetie went on several date nights in Los Angeles, including dinner at upscale restaurants like The Nice Guy. They also announced their joint Str8 to the Klub tour with Tyga scheduled to kick off in September 2023.

November 2023: Joint tour cancelled and break up rumours emerged

The West Coast lovers cancelled their joint tour, citing unknown reasons. The cancellation and unfollowing of each other on Instagram fueled rumours that the couple had broken up.

December 2023: Departure at Beverly Hills Hotel

A few weeks after the tour cancellation, Daily Mail spotted them leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel in Saweetie's white Rolls Royce.

January 2024: Breakup for career's sake

Sources close to the couple reported that YG and Saweetie had broken up to focus on their respective careers. He also commented on his ex Kehlani's photo on Instagram which made fans curious. He said the only “ex” he would “spin the block” for is his "Bay Area bae," which is Saweetie.

March 2024: Love at Rolling Loud Los Angeles

At Rolling Loud Los Angeles in March 2024, Saweetie's partner professed his love for her on stage, calling her the queen of this West Coast. He also said:

I love you, girl.

The public declaration of love sparked rumours that the couple might reunite.

May 2024: Cryptic message on Instagram

Saweetie's boyfriend made a post insulting his critics. The post brought talks that YG might be referring to Saweetie or someone else in her life after she was called on Quavo and Chris Brown’s diss track in April 2024.

July 2024: Happy birthday wishes

On Saweetie's birthday, YG posted a romantic message on social media, wishing her a happy birthday. When asked about their relationship status, she refused to comment. They also attended an all-white party together in California.

What happened between YG and Saweetie?

Saweetie's relationship with the Ride Out singer hit a rough patch in August 2024. As per TMZ, on 10 August 2024, the couple engaged in a heated argument at their Los Angeles home, prompting neighbours to alert the LAPD.

The dispute allegedly revolved around a cell phone issue, but no physical altercation occurred. The officers separated the couple and documented the incident as a precautionary measure. No charges were filed.

Three days later, YG sparked controversy with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a lion and cheetah emoji. Many fans interpreted the post as a subtle jab at Saweetie, accusing her of cheating.

YG quickly dispelled the rumours, explaining that the post was about a fun day at the zoo with his kids. YG and The Best Friend singer reportedly revealed that they had decided to part ways mutually and remain friends.

Saweetie's dating history is linked to several high-profile celebrities. Her earliest known relationship was with actor Keith Powers from 2010 to 2014. After their breakup, she dated Justin Combs, the son of Diddy, in 2016, but the relationship ended.

In 2018, Saweetie began dating Quavo, a rapper from the group Migos. The two met after Quavo slid into her DMs on Instagram. Their relationship ended in March 2021, with both parties confirming the breakup on social media.

The My Type rapper also rumouredly dated NBA star James Harden in June 2021 and rapper Jack Harlow after a flirtatious moment on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards.

Who does Saweetie have a crush on?

She has a crush on Tommy Shelby, the character played by Cillian Murphy in the TV series Peaky Blinders, not Murphy himself. Quavo was also her past crush. She told People in 2020:

I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush.

Are YG and Kehlani still together?

They broke up after three months of dating. YG dating Kehlani was confirmed on 6 September 2019.

Who is YG in a relationship with?

After his split from Saweetie, he appears not to be dating anyone. He is single and caring for his two kids born with model Catelyn Sparks.

Saweetie and YG were one of hip hop's newest and hottest couples. They called it quits for reasons best known to them.

