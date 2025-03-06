Actress Lorraine Moropa and her man Tyler ICU continued to serve couple goals on social media with their recent activity

The former The Queen actress shared pictures of them enjoying their picnic on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple having some quality time at their picnic date

Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa went on a picnic date. Image: @lorraine.sa

Source: Instagram

South African award-winning Amapiano star Tyler ICU and actress Lorraine Moropa continued to serve couple goals on social media after their recent outdoor date.

Recently, the current Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple went on a picnic date and shared pictures of themselves enjoying some champagne. The news and gossip page reshared the photos that were posted by Tyler ICU's fiancée on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The actress who recently bagged an acting gig on Showmax's new film also posted the images on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"In a world full of people, I’m so grateful to have found my person to share life’s little moments with."

Tyler ICU and Lorraine's picnic date got fans talking

After the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens had a lot to say about the couple's outdoor picnic date. Here are some of the reactions below:

@SiyaMagwaza wrote:

"Oksalayo it will end in tears."

@MzansiXD responded:

"She's milking his money."

@deedeusdeditdee replied:

"The kind of vibe and energy I need in 2025."

@SlimoTokyo37008 commented:

"I like how this gent just lives life like it is."

DJ and sangoma Gogo Skhotheni said:

"Oohhh man babe this is beautiful."

Lorraine and Tyler ICU enjoyed their picnic date. Image: @lorrane.sa

Source: Instagram

Lorraine Moropa confirms engagement to Tyler ICU

Meanwhile, in January 2025, the popular couple Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa who had social media buzzing with their photos announced their engagement while in Zanzibar.

Moropa also penned a sweet birthday message to her fiancé on Monday, 6 January 2025. The Queen actress announced on her TikTok account on Friday, 10 January that she and the music producer are engaged to be married. She shared a video of her engagement ring and captioned the post:

"I said yes to a forever with my best friend."

Her engagement to the amapiano hitmaker comes after she revealed on her Instagram account on Boxing Day 2024 that she spent Christmas with his family.

Tyler ICU buys new house

In February 2025, Tyler ICU couldn't wait to share the incredible news after securing his house.

Taking to his Instagram page, the newly-engaged producer/ DJ shared a cool photo posing on the roof of his stunning new house and sent a heartfelt thank you to God and the people who were instrumental in his career, including DJ Maphorisa:

"I would like to thank the Lord God for being the key player in everything that’s in my life and for bringing such amazing people who want me to prosper. Thank you to my grandma and my parents. I would like to thank @djmaphorisa - God has brought you into this life to change lives. May your cup never run dry."

Footballers vibe to Tyler ICU

In more Tyler ICU updates, Briefly News shared a cool video of a French football team dancing to Tyler ICU's Mnike.

The club celebrated a huge win, and the Amapiano hit was their song of choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News