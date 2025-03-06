South African actress Pamela Nomvete recently bagged an international acting gig

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the Lockdown star will star in a UK action thriller Nightsleeper

Many netizens seemed to be happy for the veteran South African actress in bagging an international role

Actress Pamela Nomvete bagged a new acting gig.

Source: Getty Images

South African entertainment industry women are winning this year and we are here to celebrate and cheer them on.

Lockdown actress Pamela Nomvete stars in UK series

Social media has been buzzing as another South African actress who bagged an international acting gig.

The Lockdown star Pamela Nomvete had many netizens beaming with pride after the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the star will star in an action thriller UK series called Nightsleeper.

Mphela further mentioned that Nomvete will play the role of Nicola Miller and that the series was now available to stream on Showmax.

"CASTING NEWS: Pamela Nomvete UK series available in Mzansi. Nomvete stars as “Nicola Miller” in the British series called “Nightsleeper. An action thriller about a passenger who realises that someone is trying to hack a train and he has to save the day. All episodes of ‘Nightsleeper’ are now available to stream on Showmax."

Watch the trailer below:

Fans congratulate Pamela Nomvete

Many netizens seemed to be happy for the veteran South African actress in bagging an international role as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

@nokie555 wrote:

"Oh I absolutely love it. The show is brilliant."

@IamMbaliZulu said:

"What a legend! so happy for her."

@imolemo commented:

"I am so happy for my legend."

@shenengu82971 mentioned:

"Pamela is a script sponge. She has been doing a lot of theatre work too. I recently met her in Cardiff, in this trailblazing series she's quite outstanding."

@Zamozam applauded Pamela:

"It’s soo good! Absolutely loved it and she plays a really important role, was very proud of her."

@MrDitsi responded:

"I'm happy for her and if there was ever a movie about Mam Naledi Pandor, she'd be the perfect person to portray her."

Pamela Nomvete starred in a UK action thriller series.

Source: Getty Images

