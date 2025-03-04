South African favourite cooking show Come With Dine SA returned for its 10th season

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the new season will start on Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Executive producer of the show, Ryan Deacon, shared with Briefly News the success of the show throughout since its first season

‘Come Dine With Me SA’ returned on our screens. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Oh yes! Culinary lovers are in for a treat as their favourite cooking show returns to their small screens and BBC lifestyle channel's PR team shared the good news with Briefly News.

Come Dine With Me SA is back

Yup, the Mzansi's most loved culinary show is back with a bang for its tenth season and the BBC Lifestyle team couldn't wait to share the exciting news about the upcoming Come Dine With Me SA competition series.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced on his social media page that the cooking competition's first episode will premiere on Wednesday, 5 March 2025 on BBC Lifestyle.

"Come Dine With Me - South Africa. It’s finally here … my fave and I know most of y’all’s fave “cooking” show is here for the 10th season. Come Dine With Me South Africa returns to screens on Wednesday, 5th March at 20:00 on BBC Lifestyle (@dstv 174) And yes, Dave Lamb is still the narrator. Oh dear…"

Executive producer of the show, Ryan Deacon, shared with Briefly News the success of the show throughout since its first season:

"Reaching 10 seasons is evidence of how much South Africans love this deliciously chaotic show. We’ve had unforgettable dinner parties, unexpected friendships, and a whole lot of hilarious disasters in the kitchen.

"Season 10 promises to be so much bigger, as we travel to Mbombela, Rustenburg and Bloemfontein for the first time.–We hope our viewers are prepared for the return of this iconic show."

Watch the trailer below:

Fans excited about the show's return

Shortly after the announcement was made about the return of the cooking series, many netizens flooded the comment section with their excitements. See what they had to say below:

@LeighRhadebe commented:

"Just started watching this show recently and I love it so much."

@thee_lolly replied:

"Let me set a reminder."

@Monza411 said:

"Dave Lamb is the best part of the show. Ke Classic."

@Ndusi27 mentioned:

"I am the happiest girl right now!!! My FAV!!!"

‘Come Dine With Me SA’ is back. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

MasterChef SA is back

January 2024, Primedia exclusively shared with Briefly News the news of the MasterChef SA returning to your small screens.

Primedia Studios’ President, Jan du Plessis shared with Briefly News:

"Collaborating with these outstanding television content creators is a privilege as we work together to broaden the influence of MasterChef South Africa. We aim to welcome more Mzansi food enthusiasts and families to participate in the most dynamic kitchen on television.

"MasterChef has proven to be a successful television formula worldwide and a sensation in local media. The upcoming South African season will incorporate all the elements that have made this top-tier show renowned. Additionally, the menu is set to be enhanced, catering to a wider audience while still captivating its loyal fan base."

MasterChef South Africa 2022: Start date, judges, contestants, what to expect

Briefly News previously reported that MasterChef South Africa is the country's most popular cookery reality show. Mzansi has experienced nothing less than addictive entertainment from the three seasons that aired between March 2012 and May 2015.

It has been over six years since the show last aired. No wonder Mzansi has been longing and pushing for MasterChef South Africa in 2022.

