South African singer Naledi Aphiwe recently stunned with her bae at the Metro FM nominee announcement on Thursday, 27 February 2025

The young musician and her bae were spotted at the event dressed in matching outfits

On behalf of Metro FM Awards, PR manager Helga Klizanie shared with Briefly News the theme for this year's awards

Naledi Aphiwe and her bae attended the Metro FM nominee announcements. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

South African singer Naledi Aphiwe and her bae Mawelele continued to top trends on social media with their recent appearance in Johannesburg.

Naledi and bae attend Metro FM nominee announcement

The Briefly News Entertainment Award winner Naledi Aphiwe and her bae Mawelele have made headlines once again online.

The trending couple recently attended this year's Metro FM nominee announcement event on Thursday, 27 February 2025 in Johannesburg, where they were spotted dressed in matching outfits.

The upcoming songstress posted several pictures of themselves attending the event on her Instagram page.

See the pictures below:

What you need to know about Metro FM Awards 2025

On behalf of Metro FM Awards, PR manager Helga Klizanie shared with Briefly News the theme for this year's awards and what netizens can expect.

She said:

"Get ready to witness history in the making! METRO FM is thrilled to unveil the 2025 METRO FM Music Awards theme: Crowning Greatness. This year, we celebrate the brilliance of Black Royalty, honouring the visionaries who shape our cultural legacy and elevate music into timeless art.

"The grand ceremony will take place on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at the iconic Mbombela Stadium, hosted by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government in association with the Motsepe Foundation."

LootLove to host 2025 Metro FM Awards

Earlier in February 2025, it was officially announced that the radio presenter Luthando "LootLove" Shosha will be hosting this year's Metro FM awards again after doing an exceptional job as the host at last year's ceremony alongside the former Idols SA host Proverb.

The awards, which honour artists who had a great year in terms of success in the music industry across the different genres, will take place on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

Naledi Aphiwe and her bae wore matching outfits at a Metro FM event. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Will the Metro FM awards be held in Mpumalanga for the last time?

According to TshisaLIVE, there are talks that this will be the last year the event will be happening in the Mpumalanga province.

The MEC for the Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation in Mpumalanga, Leah Mabuza, was quoted saying, “This year might be the last time we host the award ceremony, but of course, we've got the room to engage further our current relationship.”

