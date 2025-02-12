Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele are apparently the new couple on the block, and fans can't get enough of them

The young stars recently released a song together, and their photos allude to them making more than just beautiful music together

Fans are sceptical about the pair's relationship, wondering whether they're really together or merely promoting their music

Fans questioned Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele's relationship. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele have been topping social media trends since releasing their new song, and fans are growing suspicious of their relationship.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele serve couple goals

Coming from the release of their new song, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele have fueled the rumour mill with more relationship content.

The pair's efforts to promote Romeo and Juliet went from an innocent TikTok dance challenge to flooding one another's social media feeds with cute pictures of each other.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele fueled more relationship rumours. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Not only that, but they've also declared their love for one another in several posts, leaving fans to wonder whether they were doing it for the gram or if it was indeed a genuine display of affection.

Here's a look at some of their many photos together:

Fans react to Naledi and Mawelele's posts

Though they have neither confirmed nor denied their alleged relationship, Naledi and Mawelele sure have fans right where they want them with the relationship content, and they're eating it all up:

popsypetronella said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

som_aayoh_gumede was surprised:

"You guys are really dating? I thought you were just acting. Anyway, your thing is beautiful; you look good together."

callher_ayanda asked:

"Are they a couple?"

lwandl.e_444 wrote:

"Hope y'all stay together forever."

melviimwesh posted:

"So this is love? Congratulations, baby girl."

uamandaa.xx warned Mawelele:

"If this guy plays Naledi, we're all going after him as a country."

