Meet Kali Uchis' boyfriend, Don Toliver: a complete timeline of their romance

Kali Uchis' boyfriend, Texas singer-rapper Don Toliver, is the father of her son. While addressing their romance, the Latina singer-songwriter told Variety in January 2024:

I haven't had a lot of relationships, but when I am in a relationship, and especially in this one… I'm very present.

Kali Uchis at the Billboard Women in Music on March 29, 2025 (L) and with Don Toliver at the Grammys on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas (R). Photo: Amy Sussman/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Who is Kali Uchis' boyfriend?

Singer Kali Uchis has been dating singer-rapper Don Toliver for about five years. He first gained recognition in 2018 after appearing on Travis Scott's Astroworld album. The Houston native is known for the viral hits No Idea, Lemonade, and After Party.

Five facts about Kali Uchis' boyfriend, Don Toliver. Photo: Cindy Ord on Getty Images (modified by author)

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver's relationship timeline

Toliver and Uchis have been talking highly of each other since they confirmed their romance in 2021. During his March 2023 appearance on the Breakfast Club, Don Toliver said they have their ups and downs while admitting that it is his best relationship.

I'm just way more invested in my relationship than I've probably ever been in any other relationship.

Here is a complete timeline of their romance:

May 2021: Uchis appears in Don's music videos

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis sparked romance rumours when Uchis featured in Toliver's videos for his songs Drugs N Hella Melodies and What You Need. The rapper released the songs ahead of his sophomore studio album, Life of a DON.

July 2021: Toliver confirms Kali Uchis' relationship

After several months of speculation, Don Toliver officially revealed that he was dating Kali in a W Magazine interview. He shared that they travelled together to Colombia in early 2021 to shoot his music videos, and he met some of Uchis' family members still living in the South American country.

We're not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis at the 'Le Raphia' Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022, in Le Bourget, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

April 2022: Red carpet debut

Don Toliver was Kali Uchis' date to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where they walked the red carpet hand in hand. Kali had received a Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album for her album, Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios).

February - March 2023: Uchis and Don feature in each other's songs

Toliver and Uchis worked together on the track '4 Me' from the rapper's third studio album, Love Sick. The couple continued their collaboration when Toliver featured on Kali's song Fantasy from her album Red Moon in Venus. The pair performed Fantasy at Coachella 2023.

Toliver gushed about Kali's talent during his March 2023 interview with Nardwuar, saying her "artistry is beyond." Uchis also told Elle about how supportive they are of each other's careers.

I feel like it's a beautiful thing to travel the world with somebody you love. He comes on my tours, and I go on his. That's how we figured out how to do our lives.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis perform at the Coachella Stage on April 16, 2023, in Indio, California. Photo: Monica Schipper (modified by author)

July 2023: Toliver celebrates Kali's birthday

Don Toliver uploaded an Instagram reel of himself singing to Kali Uchis on her 29th birthday. He wrote in the caption:

I would sing this song to you a million times over. It's your birthday! And I'm beyond proud of you. Thank you for everything you do, Pook.

January 2024: Announce their first pregnancy

The artists shared an Instagram reel showing Kali Uchis' growing pregnancy. The Moonlight singer wrote under the video:

Starting our family. Don't take too long to get here, little Pooks, mom and dad can't wait to share our life with you.

Kali Uchis had been hiding her pregnancy for nearly seven months while working on her second Spanish album, Orquídeas. She told Billboard in January 2024 that she does not like oversharing her personal life.

I really thought it was strange there is such expectation on an artist to share their personal life. I try to remember that my music is supposed to be in the forefront, my private life and personal matters, I really don't want that to be something that's overshadowing my work.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis at a game between the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers at Staples Centre on November 02, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo: Ronald Martinez (modified by author)

March 2024: First baby

Kali Uchis announced the birth of her child with Don Toliver. She uploaded an Instagram video of herself in a hospital bed with the rapper and their son, captioning it:

You are everything we could have hoped for and more. Thank you, God, for our beautiful, healthy baby boy and thank you all for the good energy along the way.

June 2024: Toliver celebrates first birthday as a father

Don Toliver turned 30 on June 12, 2024. Kali Uchis celebrated her partner's birthday with a series of Instagram pictures and videos, writing:

Happy birthday, my love. You are so appreciated. Thank you for everything you do for our family. I love you beyond words and pray we live a long life full of joy, love, happiness, and good health.

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver with their son. Photo: @dontoliver/@kaliuchis (modified by author)

March 2025: Son's first birthday

Kali Uchis and her baby daddy, Toliver, celebrated one year as parents. The singer uploaded pictures spending time with the toddler and wrote the caption:

One whole year with our beautiful firstborn son... I hope every day that passes you feel how loved by us you truly are. Waking up to your smiles every morning is more than we could have ever asked for.

March 2026: Don Toliver and Kali Uchis are still together

The artists mainly keep their relationship low-key but often celebrate each other on special occasions like Father's Day, Mother's Day, and birthdays. Uchis and Toliver have not shared if they plan to become husband and wife.

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver in Paris, France, in June 2025. Photo: @kaliuchis (modified by author)

Who are Kali Uchis' ex-boyfriends?

The Colombian-American singer usually keeps her romantic life out of the spotlight. Kali Uchis' boyfriend list is not long and mostly consists of unconfirmed rumours.

She was linked to rapper Yung Gleesh around 2018 and famously testified for him in his attempted assault case. The singer was also speculated to be in a relationship with Tyler, the Creator and singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, who are her close friends and long-time collaborators.

Kali Uchis at the Marie Claire x Moms First 'Power Moms' Celebration on May 07, 2025, in New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

Conclusion

Kali Uchis' boyfriend, Don Toliver, is her number one fan, and she has praised him for being a great dad to their son. The couple has also continued to evolve as a creative powerhouse.

