Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's complete relationship timeline

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had their first hug in 2010 on I'm a Celebrity in an Australian jungle and started dating in early 2016. They have since welcomed three kids, who they are raising at Pickle Cottage in Essex.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon attend the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019, in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Stacey Solomon married Joe Swash in 2022 after a two-year engagement.

Joe and Stacey have a blended family of six children, including three from their previous relationships.

The Swash-Solomon family documents their life at Pickle Cottage on their BBC One reality television series Stacey & Joe.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's relationship timeline

Solomon and Swash have been together for nearly a decade and have been expanding their blended family. Here is a detailed timeline of Stacey and Joe's romance.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash during the National Television Awards in September 2025. Photo: @joeswash (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

2010: First meeting

Stacey and Joe Swash first crossed paths in Australia during the tenth season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Stacey was a contestant while Joe was co-hosting the show's spin-off programme, I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Swash, who won the show in 2008, briefly hugged Solomon after she was announced Queen of the Jungle. In a 2021 interview with Metro, he said it was cute when they showed their kids the video, adding:

Me and Stacey, we love I'm A Celebrity, we've got a great affinity with the show. We both went on it, we both won it. We both worked on it. We both met each other on it! And when we look at our kids, it's all because of the jungle, really.

January 2016: Confirmed romance

Joe and Stacey sparked romance rumours in January 2016 after they were spotted out together in Essex. The Loose Women panellist had ended her relationship with comedian Steve-O a few months earlier.

The couple went Instagram official later that month. Stacey gushed about the romance while talking to The Mirror at the Cirque du Soleil Amaluna launch, saying:

It's going really well. We're having fun, spending time together, and getting to know each other.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in Turkey in August 2025. Photo: @joeswash (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

November 2016: Co-hosted I'm a Celeb

Stacey joined Joe Swash to host the 2016 spin-off show I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp. The presenting lineup for series 16 also included Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey. Joe was a mainstay host for about a decade from 2009 to 2018.

October 2018: Moved in together

After nearly three years of dating, the couple moved in together on Stacey's 29th birthday, along with their children. She announced the move on Instagram, saying blending their families was the best birthday present.

Stacey already had two children from her previous relationships. Her eldest child, son Zachary Solomon, was born in 2008 during her teenage relationship with Dean Cox.

Her second child, son Leighton Solomon, was born in 2012 from her relationship with ex-fiancé, Aaron Barham. Joe Swash welcomed son Harry in 2007 from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in January 2025. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

May 2019: First child together

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon announced in February 2019 that they were expecting their first baby together. They welcomed son, Rex Toby Francis, on May 23, 2019. He was born two weeks early, and his parents waited until his original due date on June 7, 2019, to officially announce his name.

December 2020: Engagement

Joe proposed to Stacey on Christmas Eve 2020 during a family walk in the woods near their home. The Sort Your Life Out presenter shared the news on Instagram with the simple caption, "To the moon and back, bub. I have no words."

Swash thoughtfully designed the engagement ring to include two Australian Opals. Opal represents Stacey's birthstone, while Australia is where they first crossed paths and fell in love.

Stacey Solomon's engagement ring from Joe Swash. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

March 2021: Move into their forever home

Joe and Solomon relocated to their new house, a £1.2 million Tudor-style mansion in Essex. They nicknamed the home Pickle Cottage after Stacey's children, whom she often calls her pickles.

October 2021: Welcome second child

Solomon announced she was expecting another child with Swash on a June 9, 2021, Instagram post featuring her three oldest kids and Joe. Their daughter Rose Opal Esmè was born on October 4, 2021, during a home birth at Pickle Cottage. The baby arrived on Stacey's 32nd birthday.

July 2022: Joe and Stacey Solomon's wedding

Joe and Stacey had planned to wed in July 2021, but postponed when they found out they were expecting their daughter, Rose. They eventually exchanged vows on July 24, 2022, at their Essex home, the Pickle Cottage, with Rose as the flower girl. Their ceremony had Jewish blessings to honour Stacey Solomon's roots.

Solomon, who is known for her DIY skills, designed the wedding decor. She revealed in an Instagram reel that her breakfast flower arrangement, set under a white pergola, was inspired by the flowering bougainvillaea trees she saw during her bachelorette party in Mykonos, Greece.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on their wedding day on July 24, 2022. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

February 2023: Welcome third child

Swash and Solomon revealed they were expecting their third baby together in December 2022. Their second daughter, Belle, was born on February 7, 2023, at Pickle Cottage. Stacey had kept the pregnancy a secret and announced it to her fans in late 2022.

April 2025: Launch family reality series

The couple's reality television show, Stacey & Joe, premiered on BBC One and iPlayer. The fly-on-the-wall series documents their chaotic but happy home life with their blended family and pets at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey and Joe Swash's children and their extended family make an appearance. The second series aired in September 2025, and the third season is expected to air in 2026.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their kids on a skiing trip in February 2022. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

What brain condition did Joe Swash have?

In 2005, Stacey Solomon's husband battled meningoencephalitis, which caused swelling of the brain. He was diagnosed at 23 and spent two weeks in intensive care. He had to relearn to walk and speak. Joe Swash was also diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and opened up about it on the family's BBC reality show.

Did Stacey and Joe's dog survive?

The couple's rescue cocker spaniel, Teddy, suddenly lost the use of his back legs in early 2025. Stacey revealed that he had a predisposed spinal condition that resulted in a burst disc.

Teddy underwent a major operation in April 2025 and has since adapted to moving around with a customised wheelchair. Stacey's other dog, Theo, passed away in 2021 at the age of 11.

Stacey Solomon with Teddy after his major operation in April 2025. Photo: @staceysolomon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have cemented their influence as the golden couple of British television. They continue to share their family milestones with fans through their reality series and social media.

