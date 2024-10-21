Who are Stacey Solomon's children? Names, ages, and baby dads

Stacey Solomon is a popular English TV personality and social media influencer. She rose to fame as a contestant on the sixth series of the ITV singing competition show The X Factor (2009). Besides her impressive career, she is a proud mother and stepmother. Get an inside look at Stacey Solomon's children.

Stacey Solomon and her five children. Her approach to parenting is characterised by openness and reliability. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stacey often documents her life on Instagram through adorable posts about her blended family with her husband, Joe Swash. Discover how many children Stacey Solomon has.

Who are Stacey Solomon's children?

Stacey has five biological children and one stepson. Below are details about her kids, including their names, ages, and dads.

1. Zachary Solomon

Stacey Solomon and her firstborn son Zachary at an event. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Zachary Solomon

: Zachary Solomon Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: March 21, 2008

March 21, 2008 Age : 16 years old (as of 2024)

: 16 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Hair colour : Brunette

: Brunette Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Dean Cox

Stacey Solomon's eldest child is Zachary. He was born on March 21, 2008, to then-18-year-old Stacey and her childhood sweetheart, Dean Cox. Zachary is 16 years old as of 2024.

2. Leighton Solomon

Stacey Solomon and her second born son, Leighton Solomon, having a good time. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Leighton Solomon

Leighton Solomon Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : May 5, 2012

: May 5, 2012 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Age: 12 years old (as of 2024)

12 years old (as of 2024) Father: Aaron Barnham

On May 5, 2012, the X Factor star welcomed her second son, Leighton, with her ex-fiance Aaron Barnham. Leighton recently turned 12 years old in May 2024. To mark her son's 12th birthday, Stacey took to Instagram to celebrate her son. She wrote;

Happy Birthday, Leighton The funniest, craziest, wild, clever, most unafraid human. I’m so proud of the person you are growing up to be, Leight.

3. Rex Toby Francis Swash

Stacey and her son Rex Toby bonding. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Rex Toby Francis Swash

Rex Toby Francis Swash Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : May 23, 2019

: May 23, 2019 Age: 5 years old (as of 2024)

5 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Father: Joe Swash

Rex Toby Francis Swash is Stacey's first baby with husband Joe Swash. He was born on May 23, 2019, and is five years old as of 2024.

4. Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash

Rose Opal, Stacey Solomon's firstborn daughter having a good time. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash

Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Age: 3 years old (as of 2024)

3 years old (as of 2024) Father: Joe Swash

After three boys, Stacey welcomed her first daughter on October 4, 2021, during her 32nd birthday, at their home, Pickle Cottage. Stacey Solomon's baby girl, Rose, turned three earlier this month.

5. Belle Solomon - Swash

Belle Solomon, Stacey's second born daughter. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Belle Solomon - Swash

: Belle Solomon - Swash Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: February 7, 2023.

February 7, 2023. Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Age : 1 year old (as of 2024)

: 1 year old (as of 2024) Father: Joe Swash

A little over a year after the birth of their first daughter, Stacey and her husband Joe welcomed their second daughter, Belle, on February 7, 2023. She announced the birth on Instagram, saying,

Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

6. Harry

Harry is Joe's eldest child. He shares the teen with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous. Photo: @joeswash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Harry Swash

: Harry Swash Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : June 16, 2007

: June 16, 2007 Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Age : 17 years old (as of 2024)

: 17 years old (as of 2024) Father: Joe Swash

Additionally, Stacey is a stepmother to Joe Swash's son, Harry, with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous. Harry was born on June 16, 2007, and is currently 17 years old.

FAQs

Stacey Solomon has been open about her family and never shies away from sharing about her children. Below are the frequently asked questions about her family.

Who are Stacey Solomon's children's dads?

Stacey has five children from different relationships. Zachary's dad is Dean Cox, while Leighton's dad is her former fiance, Aaron Barnham. Her other children, Rex, Rose, and Belle, are from her marriage with Joe Swash, a top actor.

Stacey Solomon's children's ages?

Stacey Solomon's eldest son, Zachary, is 16, while Leighton is 12 as of 2024. Her other children, Rex, Rose, and Belle, are five, three, and one, respectively.

Stacey Solomon’s blended family lives together in their stunning country home, Pickle Cottage. Photo: @staceysolomon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Stacey Solomon's first husband?

Stacey had her first son in 2008 (at age 28) with her then-boyfriend, Dean Cox. In 2009, she started dating Aaron Barnham and engaged in December 2011.

Aaron and Solomon were blessed with their first baby, Leighton, born in May 2012. They broke up in 2014.

Who is Stacey Solomon's husband?

Stacey's current husband is Joe Swash. He is a prominent English actor who gained fame after winning the eighth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2008 and later won the twelfth series of Dancing on Ice in 2020.

The pair first met on the set of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2008, where Stacey was a guest. However, they began dating in January 2016 before getting engaged in December 2020. They married on July 24, 2022, in a Jewish ceremony, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon at "Skate" at Somerset House in London, England. Photo by Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

Did Stacey Solomon win The X Factor?

Stacey competed in the sixth series of The X Factor (2009), a British reality television music competition. However, following a public vote, she emerged in third place, behind runner-up Olly Murs and winner Joe McElderry.

Is Stacey Solomon pregnant?

Stacey is not pregnant. Although she had earlier hinted at the possibility of having a sixth child, she and her husband, Joe Swash, have ruled out the idea of further expanding their family. The couple have cited being held up in bringing up their latest additions to the family, Rose and Belle.

How old is Stacey Solomon's daughter?

Stacey Solomon's oldest daughter, Rose, is three years old. She was born on October 4, 2021. Her other daughter, Belle, is one year old.

Did Stacey Solomon quit her job to be a stay-at-home mum?

Stacey has not quit her career yet. However, she recently hinted at a shift in her career priorities, stating that she would be stepping back from various projects to devote more time to her family. This includes ending her collaboration with the fashion brand InTheStyle.

Above is everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's children who shape her public persona and personal choices. Her approach to parenting is characterised by openness and relatability, as she frequently documents her blended family life on social media.

READ ALSO: Meet Sarah Cannon Chapman, Matthew, Millie, and Corrina: Amy Grant's children

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Amy Grant's children. Amy is a famous American singer who has won multiple notable awards. Dubbed the Queen of Christian Pop, she is also a mother to four kids.

Amy Grant's children are now grown up and have carved their unique career paths. Discover more details about the popular celebrity kids.

Source: Briefly News