Who is Tamika Smith? Age, children, Method Man, pictures, profiles, net worth

Tamika Smith is a business lady in the beauty sector. She is famous for being the wife to actor and singer Method Man of the sensational East Coast hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Other than being a career woman and wife, she is a dedicated mother. Find out more about her here.

Method Man's wife.

Source: Instagram

While most people take advantage of their celebrity relatives to become popular, Tamika prefers a private life. So, who is Method Man's wife Tamika Smith? Here is everything there is to know about Mrs. Smith, including her age, children, and net worth.

Tamika Smith's profile summary

Full name : Tamika Muldrow Smith

: Tamika Muldrow Smith Year of birth : July 14th, 1975

: July 14th, 1975 Tamika Smith's age : 46 years old as of 2021

: 46 years old as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Mother : Deborah Muldrow

: Deborah Muldrow Sister : Tonya Muldrow

: Tonya Muldrow Relatives : Rapper Lamont “U-God” Hawkins (brother-in-law)

: Rapper Lamont “U-God” Hawkins (brother-in-law) Schools attended : Oneonta Job Corps, Richmond County Real Estate Institute, College of Staten Island

: Oneonta Job Corps, Richmond County Real Estate Institute, College of Staten Island Religion : Christian

: Christian Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Height : 5 feet 8 inches tall

: 5 feet 8 inches tall Tamika Smith's Instagram : @tamikamsmith

: @tamikamsmith LinkedIn : Tamika Smith

: Tamika Smith Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Method Man

: Method Man Children : 3

: 3 Occupation : Entrepreneur

: Entrepreneur Famous for: Being Method Man's wife

Tamika Smith's biography

There is no information on Mrs. Smith's early life or parents. However, she was 18 years old when her sister’s son, Dontae Hawkins, was shot in April 1994 at the tender age of two. This confirms that Tamika was born in 1975. Tonya is 2 years older than Tamika.

Education

Tamika studied Nursing Education at Oneonta Job Corps from 1991 to 1992. She completed a 75-hour course on real estate at Richmond County Real Estate Institute in 2012 and went to the College of Staten Island to study Entrepreneurship and Small Business Operations in 2013.

Mrs. Smith is also pursuing an Associate Degree in Business Management and Administration. She loves to exercise, eat, dance, study real-estate, watch football, have a good laugh, and be with her family in her free time.

What does Tamika Smith do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn page, Mrs. Smith is a small business owner in the beauty industry. She was a caretaker and development aid for adults with physical and learning at Staten Island Developmental Disabilities Services Office (SIDDSO) from August 2007 to July 2008.

Tamika Smith and Method Man

Tamika Smith getting cozy with Method Man.

Source: Instagram

Tamika and Method Man, real name Clifford M Smith Jr., met in the 1990s. She worked as his personal assistant for five years, from 1997 to 2002. They got engaged in 1999 and wedded on March 3rd, 2001.

Is Method Man still with his wife? Yes. The two are parents to three children, the eldest being son Sha Smith (born 1996) and twins Cheyenne (daughter) and Raekwon (son) born in 1997.

Tamika Smith and Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams recently claimed that she once helped Method Man escape a fight in a club, then returned with him to her New Jersey apartment, bathed him in her jacuzzi, and had a one-night stand with him during her cocaine filled days.

Through Tamika Smith's Instagram stories, Method Man's wife expressed her disappointment as can be seen from the below:

“In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos, and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road,”

This is not the first time that the two are at it. For instance, Wendy once claimed that Method Man was cheating on Tamika with his doctor. In 2006, Wendy revealed Tamika's battle with breast cancer on air, violating her right to privacy.

“When I was diagnosed with my cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information with her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast. She didn’t care that she was violating my right to privacy, or that I hadn’t shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends. She never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever.”

Tamika made it clear that her marriage to Method Man was intact, despite the claims made by the TV host, Wendy Williams.

“How sad that a woman who was once revered in the entertainment industry has reduced herself to a tabloid side note and circus freak! For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b**ches on the planet.”

A collage of Wendy Williams, Tamika, and Method Man.

Source: Instagram

Tamika Smith's net worth

Tamika Smith's net worth is unknown. However, her husband, Method Man's net worth in 2021 is $14 million. He released four gold albums and four platinum albums as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan and won a Grammy for the Best Rap Performance By a Duo category in 1996. The Smiths live in Staten Island, New York.

There are very few Tamika Smith's pictures online, proof that she is very private. In addition, her Instagram account is private, with less than 1500 followers at the time of writing this.

Unlike most celebrity wives, Tamika Smith has chosen to enjoy a comfortable life away from the limelight. From her response to Wendy's claims, it is evident that she is a strong woman who loves and protects her family. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

