Who is Onlyjayus? Age, real name, partner, Netflix, height, why is she famous?

Onlyjayus has become a household name in recent times and even more since she got into controversial racist and homophobic statements. She is still in the bad books of most people of African descent on TikTok, and it is only a matter of time before her popularity gives off negative vibes.

Onlyjayus has become a household name in recent times. Photo: @onlyjayus

Source: Instagram

OnlyJayus is a social media sensation, and at the age of 21, she seems to have hacked how to use that kind of technology to her benefit. She has a massive following on TikTok and YouTube by coming up with hilarious visual content that deals with science and psychology.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Isabella Avila

Isabella Avila Nickname : Onlyjayus

: Onlyjayus Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 12th of April, 1999

12th of April, 1999 Age : 22 years old in 2022

: 22 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Current residence: East Coast, California, United States of America

East Coast, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Lesbian

: Lesbian Onlyjayus's height in feet: 6" 2'

6" 2' Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Tasha Avila

: Tasha Avila Father : Mathew Avila

: Mathew Avila Siblings : 11

: 11 Marital status: Dating

Dating Partner : @H.lightning

: @H.lightning Profession : Social media celebrity, TilToker, and dancer

: Social media celebrity, TilToker, and dancer Net worth: $39.35 million

$39.35 million Instagram account: @Onlyjayus

Who is Jayus TikTok?

OnlyJayus' real name is Isabella Avila. The American TikToker was born on the 12th of April, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, to Mathew and Tasha Avila.

The YouTuber grew up in a large family as she is the first of the 12 children her parents share. She lived in New Jersey and California while growing up.

However, she is an academic lady and recently graduated with a degree in computer science from a prestigious college in her hometown.

Besides being a streamer, Isabella is also a basketball lover. Photo: @onlyjayus

Source: Instagram

Isabella is also a basketball lover, and some Onlyjayus' WNBA participation has been going on around the internet. She played the sport at the high school and university levels.

What Onlyjayus' age?

Onlyjayus' age is 22 years in 2022 as she was born in April.

Onlyjayus' height is about 6 feet and 2 inches; she weighs around 65 kilograms and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Why is Onlyjayus popular?

This 21-year-old is famous for her hilarious science and psychology-related comedies that resonate with a lot of her followers. Although this fame did not just fall into her laps, she continues to have her fair share of trouble in her career as a social media sensation.

She began her social media career on YouTube in April 2016 and posted her first video a few days later. One of her first sets of videos, I Got Hypnotized, was released on her 16th birthday. As a young YouTuber, Onlyjayus' content includes visuals of her rants on how and why she hates her parents.

Her YouTube page was put down sometime in 2018 because she floated a YouTube policy.

TikTok's journey

Onlyjayus' TikToker's journey began sometime in 2019 when her debut video showed her fixing a microfiber to her vehicle. Her decision to focus on TikTok came after losing her job as a sales representative at Best Buy while in school.

Isabella waded through the financial and physical strain with the help of her family, especially her siblings, who are her biggest motivation. Then, she started dishing out content ranging from science and psychology tricks that wowed her audience. The TikToker also spoke about random vital topics and is known for her love for games like Call of Duty, Minecraft, GTA5, and Skate 3.

Engagement on Netflix

Netflix is another brand that Isabella Avila is associated with. She started an Onlyjayus' Netflix podcast where she talks about science, psychology, and other things.

Onlyjayus' petition

OnlyJayus TikToker's account now boasts of around 17 million followers, and with this following comes fame and an enormous sense of responsibility. However, the TikToker has been embroiled in a negative social media image in the past few months. This resulted from a leaked message that portrayed her as racist and homophobic.

In the leaked message, Isabella was not on good terms with the recipient, and she called the person the N-word because they were having an affair with someone of African descent. She also cursed the person on the other end and wished that their parents got cancer.

Isabella was recently accused of being a controversial racist and of her homophobic statements. Photo: @onlyjayus

Source: Instagram

The aftermath of this leaked image has led to a series of petitions on change.org, which has now gotten over 500,000 signatures. The petitioners want her TikTok account taken down because they believe that Onlyjayus has abused her place as a celebrity with millions of people looking up to her.

Isabella has apologised since then and said she would dedicate her platform to people of African origin to narrate how they feel about being racially abused. Her apology was termed fake, however.

Personal life

Isabella is a lesbian and shares a romantic relationship with another lady; she suggested that her parents had mistreated her when she came out as gay as a teenager. OnlyJayus' partner is known as Hailey.

Where does Isabella Avila live? The celebrity currently lives in East Coast, California, USA.

Onlyjayus' net worth

According to Net Worth Post's website, Onlyjayus' estimated worth is $39.35 million. She makes her earnings with her collaboration with YouTube, TikTok, and Netflix.

Although Onlyjayus is a social media celebrity, the petition was raised against her because of what she said during her clash with a person of African descent. Hopefully, she gets over it and wins her fans' hearts back.

