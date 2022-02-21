Heather Rae Young Playboy: Little known facts about her previous life

Heather Rae Young has in the past years made headlines after making an appearance in the controversial magazine brand Playboy. She is an American actress, model, and luxury real estate agent known for her role as Jesicca in the Malibu Tapes film.

Rae attends the Give Easy event hosted by Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles at Avalon Hollywood on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Heather Rae is famous for her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, an American television personality. On Instagram, she has over 2.4 million followers, and on Twitter, she has amassed a following of 160.6k people.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 16th of September, 1987

16th of September, 1987 Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States

Anaheim, California, United States Hometown: Running Springs, California, United States

Running Springs, California, United States Heather Rae Young's age: 35 (As of 2022)

35 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo Light brown

Virgo Light brown Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Religion : Christian

: Christian Height : 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres)

: 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) Weight : 51 kilograms (117 pounds)

: 51 kilograms (117 pounds) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Body measurements: 34-37-24

34-37-24 Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Tarek El Moussa

: Tarek El Moussa Occupation: Actress, model, and a luxury real estate agent

Actress, model, and a luxury real estate agent Net worth: $3 million

Heather Rae Young's Instagram: @heatherraeyoung

Twitter: @HeatherRaeYoung

Heather Rae Young's biography

How old is Heather Rae Young? She was born on the 16th of September 1987 in Anaheim, California, United States. She grew up in a small town called Running Springs, located in the mountains of San Bernardino in California. Details of her parents, upbringing and childhood are yet to be revealed. As of 2022, she is 35 years old.

Heather Rae Young's career

Young walks the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Heather wears many hats. She is an actress, model, and luxury real estate agent. She was, however, not always successful. She worked at a local pizza place. Also, she was a ticket checker at a snow valley resort and was a clerk at a video store. After turning 18, she moved out of her parent's hometown.

Heather Rae Young's Playboy appearance

The Malibu Tapes star attended a Playboy casting call. She was called back for some test photos and made her debut on the Playboy Cyber club in August 2009. Subsequently, she was chosen as the Playmate of the month in February 2010.

She has also worked as a lingerie, glamour and swimsuit model and has been linked to major brands such as Captain Morgan, Smirn Off, Baileys and Jose Cuervo as a spokesperson. Additionally, she posed for the 2010 Import Tuner calendar and the 2011 Fast Dates calendar and was featured in an ad campaign for the Affiliation Clothing Line.

In addition, she has modelled Calao Swimwear, DSO Eyewear, Carrie Amber Lingerie, Superstar Swimwear and 7 Til Midnight Lingerie.

Heather Rae Young's movies

Not only is Rae a talented model, but she has also proven to be an excellent actress as well. She has appeared in several films, such as:

Love in the Time of Monsters

The Internship

Chillerama

Christmas in Compton

Malibu Horror Story

Dead Reckoning (2018)

Mafia (2012)

Who is Heather Rae Young's spouse?

Tarek El Moussa and Young attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

The renowned model is married to Tarek El Moussa, a real estate investor and television personality. He is best known for co-hosting HGTV's Flip or Flop. Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa started dating officially in 2019.

El Moussa proposed to Young on Catalina Island during a romantic weekend while celebrating their one-year anniversary. Young announced the engagement on her Instagram profile on the 26th of July, 2020. Heather Rae Young's engagement ring was an eight-carat emerald ring. As eight carats are extremely rare and valuable, it is no secret that the piece of jewellery was worth a lot!

Heather Rae Young's wedding

After 14 months of planning, the two tied the knot on Saturday, the 23rd of October 2021, in Montecito, California, in front of 150 friends and family members. El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's photos were all over social media, and fans went ahead to congratulate them.

She is now the step mother of two of Tarek's children with his former wife, Christina Anstead.

Physical stats

There is no denying that Rae is a stunning woman. Heather Rae Young's height is 5 feet 7 inches, which is 1700 centimetres, and she weighs 51 kilograms. Her body size is 34-37-24, and her hair and eye colour are blond and brown, respectively.

Heather Rae Young's tattoo

The Sunset Selling star has a tattoo on her backside that reads 'Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa'. Speaking on Daily Pop, she revealed that she tattooed the words as a special gift to her then-fiance Tarek.

I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids.

Heather Rae Young's weight loss

The reality TV star is quite concerned about her health. She has been eating a healthy diet regularly. She stated that she and her husband had been eating nutritious vegan meals on a diet for a year, which has aided her in maintaining her weight to this point.

Heather Rae Young is a talented lady. Her success is attributed to her hard work and consistency.

