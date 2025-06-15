Christian Nodal and Cazzu's relationship timeline: from love to breakup

Christian Nodal and Cazzu had undeniable chemistry when they first stepped out as a couple in 2022. The Latin artists broke up less than two years later after welcoming their daughter. Nodal remarried less than two months later but denied being unfaithful to the Argentine trap queen.

Love doesn't always work. Our cycle together ended in the best possible way.

Cazzu and Nodal attend The Latin Recording Academy Gala at Michelob Ultra Arena on November 16, 2022, in Las Vegas (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison/Patricia J. Garcinuno (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Christian Nodal and Cazzu (real name Julieta Emilia Cazzucheli) announced their breakup in May 2024, less than two years after confirming their romance in November 2022.

The couple welcomed daughter Inti in September 2023.

Christian confirmed dating Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar in June 2024, and they married a month later in July 2024.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu's whirlwind romance and breakup

Argentine trap star Cazzu and regional Mexican singer Nodal were among the most talked-about Latin couples when they were first linked in June 2022. Following their breakup, Cazzu asked Nodal's new girlfriend to stop talking about her after she alleged the Argentinian was okay after the split. Here is a detailed look at Nodal and Cazzu's short-lived romance and breakup aftermath:

Christian Nodal and Cazzu attend the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on February 23, 2023, in Miami. Photo: Mireya Acierto (modified by author)

June 2022: Romance rumours

Christian Nodal and Cazzu sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2022 after being photographed holding hands in Guatamala. Nodal had just broken up with his fellow Mexican singer Belinda in February 2022. Cazzu's relationships have included Argentine rappers Malajunta Malandro and C.R.O.

November 16, 2022: Made their relationship public

Cazzu and Christian made their first red carpet debut hand in hand at the 2022 Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada. They wore matching bright red outfits.

November 27, 2022: First joint performance

Cuzzo had her Nena Trampa tour stop in Guadalajara, Mexico, in November 2022. Nodal joined the Argentine singer on stage, where they sang Píensame.

Nodal with Cazzu during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Sevilla on November 15, 2023. Photo: Cristina Quicler (modified by author)

December 2022: Japan vacation

The Latin artists vacationed in Japan towards the end of 2022. They were seen on a double date with former lovers Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro.

April 16, 2023: Pregnancy announcement

Cuzzo confirmed she was expecting her first child with Christian Nodal after months of pregnancy speculation during her concert at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The baby news came towards the end of her Nena Trampa Tour.

May 26, 2023: Nodal dedicates song to Cazzu

The Mexican singer dedicated the track, Cazzualidades, from his EP Forajido2 to Cuzzo. The song explores themes of love and fate with poetic lyrics about unexpected connections and deep emotions.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammys at Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. Photo by Omar Vega

September 14, 2023: Welcome daughter together

Cazzu and Christian Nodal's baby, daughter Inti, was born in Argentina. The exes shared a photo of the baby's feet in a since-deleted Instagram post. In a March 2024 interview with Billboard, Nodal opened up about his only kid and his fatherhood experience.

It's like a pretty precious feeling...Getting off (the stage) with the stroller and seeing the baby there, I felt like life was in 360, in a beautiful and complete package, everything beautiful — I think it gives you energy, it gives you motivation, it gives you strength, I am very happy about it, it changed my life.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu holding their newborn daughter, Inti, in September 2023. Photo: @porktendencia (modified by author)

May 23, 2024: Announce break-up

Cuzzo and Nodal sparked breakup rumours in early May 2024 when the Mexican singer deleted all photos of Cuzzo from his Instagram. He also failed to celebrate her on Mother's Day.

The exes announced their breakup on May 23, 2024, on their Instagram Stories. The Mexican singer wrote the statement, which was then reposted by the Argentine songstress. The message read in part:

The time has come to share that Julieta and I are going our separate ways... Our love and respect for each other remain strong, especially in our role as parents to our wonderful daughter, Inti. I am deeply grateful for the moments we shared and will always carry those memories fondly.

Cazzu at the SiriusXM Studios on July 26, 2019, in NYC (R) and Nodal at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show on June 21, 2024 (R). Photo: Cindy Ord/Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

June 2024: Christian Nodal moves on

Nodal unveiled his relationship with American-Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar just over two weeks after his break-up with Cazzu. The pair tied the knot about a month later, on July 24, 2024, in a private ceremony at a ranch in Morelos, Mexico.

The couple denied having an affair when Christian was dating Cazzu. In a June 2024 Instagram video, Nodal set the record straight about the two relationships, saying:

In that relationship, there (was) never a third party, there was never any infidelity...Now I find myself living a precious experience with a woman I love, with a love that took so many years for what is happening to happen and we are enjoying it, we are living the experience.

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live on October 16, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

June 24, 2024: Cazzu speaks out amid Nodal and Ángela Aguilar's romance

When news of Ángela being Christian Nodal's girlfriend went viral, Cazzu released a statement on her Instagram Stories to let her fans know that she was doing okay. The Argentine trap star wrote in part:

I choose to step away from social media for a while to detox and focus on my baby, who is my priority, and on my work while everything calms down out there...Thank you for the concern of so many. Now let's turn the page, let's live and let live.

Cazzu performs during the 'Flow Fest 2022' at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 26, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales (modified by author)

October 2024: Cazzu calls out Ángela Aguilar for speaking on her feelings

Cazzu addressed Nodal and Ángela's romance for the first time during her appearance on the PLP in Argentina. She shared that she learned about the relationship at the same time as everyone else, and it was not why they broke up.

Over a week earlier, in mid-October 2024, Ángela had told ABC News that no party was heartbroken and everyone was okay. The Argentine singer disagreed with what Christian Nodal's new wife had shared. She hit back, saying:

I suffered a lot and more than one broken heart. It was a painful process...The only one authorized to talk about my emotional situation is me. Don't lie about me, don't talk about my feelings. Don't talk about me anymore.

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal attend the 25th Latin Grammys at Kaseya Centre on November 14, 2024, in Miami. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

December 2024: Cazzu releases breakup song

Christian Nodal's ex, Cazzu, dropped the song La Cueva on December 19, 2024. The tune explores themes of betrayal, love, and personal growth with a more emotional and introspective style that is far from her signature trap sound.

Cazzu attends the Latin Grammy Celebra Ellas y Su Musica Show on May 09, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: John Parra (modified by author)

Christian Nodal and Cazzu have moved on in their own way after the failure of their relationship. The Latin artists have both stated they have their daughter's best interest at heart and have been raising her out of the spotlight.

