Get to know Rauw Alejandro: his height, age, and personal details

Rauw Alejandro, real name Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, is currently one of the hottest acts in contemporary Latin music with hits like Diluvio, Desesperados, and Fantasías. With his increasing popularity beyond Puerto Rico, his fanbase is interested in knowing more about Rauw Alejandro's height and facts about his life.

Rauw Alejandro attends the 25th Latin Grammy Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Rauw Alejandro did not intend to pursue music professionally when he was growing up despite being raised by musically inclined parents. Suffering an injury made him realize he had no future in professional soccer. Since coming onto the scene, he has had successful collaborations with stars like Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Ozuna.

Rauw Alejandro's profile summary

Full name Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz Other names Raulito, El Zorro, Rauw Date of birth January 10, 1993 Age 31 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) Weight Approx. 69 kg (152 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Ex-fiancé Spanish singer Rosalia (2019-2023) Parents Raúl Ocasio, Maria Nelly Ruiz Siblings One sister Education University of Puerto Rico (Finance - dropped out) Profession Singer-songwriter Genres R&B (Latin), pop, reggaeton Years active 2014 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook YouTube Spotify Website rauwalejandro.com

Rauw Alejandro's height

Rauw Alejandro stands 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m/173 cm) tall, according to his IMDB profile.

Rauw Alejandro's age

Alejandro is 31 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 January 1993 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His ethnicity is Latino and he spent his childhood in several Puerto Rican towns, including Carolina and Canovanas.

Rauw Alejandro's parents

Rauw Alejandro's family has strong musical roots. His father, Raúl Ocasio, is a singer and guitarist, while his mother, Maria Nelly Ruiz, is a backing vocalist and part of the church choir. They introduced him to music and iconic artists like James Brown and Michael Jackson.

Alejandro's parents separated when he was young and he was mainly raised by his grandmother and mother, who worked three jobs to support him and his sister.

Rauw often credits his mom for his work ethic and told Apple Music's Zane Zowe in November 2022 that they have a special relationship.

My relationship with my mom, it creates who I am. She creates who I am. She raised me, and she gave me all the tools in life. I know for sure that that reflects on other people…It just reflects my relationship with my mom. I think I feel blessed about that.

Top 5 facts about Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro. Photo: NDZ/Star Max on Getty Images (modified by author)

Rauw Alejandro's high-profile relationship was with Spanish singer Rosalía. They started dating in late 2019 but went public with the romance in September 2021.

Rosalía and Rauw collaborated on several music projects, including their joint EP, RR. They got engaged in March 2023 before calling off the engagement a few months later, in July 2023.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia attend the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, on November 17, 2022. Photo: Ronda Churchill (modified by author)

Rauw Alejandro before fame

Before venturing into music, Rauw was a passionate soccer player and had aspirations of becoming a professional soccer star. He played from a young age until he was about 20 years old.

Alejandro played for the Puerto Rican national team from 2010 to 2012 and made unsuccessful attempts to play in the USL League Two. He decided to quit soccer after suffering an injury that prevented him from performing at the level he expected.

Rauw also held a lot of odd jobs before his music took off. He worked as a waiter, a retail assistant, a landscaper, and even as a bartender. He also enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico to study finance but eventually dropped out.

Rauw Alejandro attends the LOS40 Music Awards Santander at Palau Sant Jordi on November 08, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Xavi Torrent (modified by author)

How did Rauw Alejandro become famous?

Rauw started getting serious with music in 2014 when he relocated to Florida, US, with his father. He would upload music on SoundCloud before he released his debut mixtape, Punto de Equilibrio, in November 2016.

In 2017, Rauw signed with Duars Entertainment. Later, in 2018, he was chosen by Sony Music Latin to be part of Los Proximos, a project to scout new musical talents.

The singer had a career breakthrough when he worked with Alex Rose on the hit track Toda. Alejandro released his debut studio album Afrodisiaco in November 2020 with collaborations from major stars like Arcangel, Anuel AA, and J Balvin.

His second album, Vice Versa, came out in June 2021, followed by his third album, Saturno, in 2022. Rauw continued his successful streak with the release of his fourth album, Playa Saturno, in 2023 and his fifth album, Cosa Nuestra, in November 2024.

Cosa Nuestra topped the list of Billboard's Best Latin Albums of 2024. The singer has also won several major Latin awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards and two Billboard Latin Music Awards as of 2024.

Rauw Alejandro performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 07, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (modified by author)

Rauw Alejandro's musical style

Alejandro's musical style is a blend of several genres, including Latin R&B, rhythmic pop, and reggaeton. He is known for experimenting with sounds and constantly pushing the boundaries of Latin music. In his June 2021 interview with Teen Vogue, he shared the inspiration behind his unique style, saying,

I'm not an artist that sticks to a single genre – I've listened to different types of music since I was a kid and I've always been that artist that goes anywhere. I wanted to do everything differently. I don't like to stay in the same bubble. I like to explore.

How rich is Rauw Alejandro?

Rauw Alejandro's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns from music-related ventures, including concert tours, streaming revenue, and music sales.

Rauw Alejandro attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. Photo: Noam Galai (modified by author)

At Rauw Alejandro's height of 5 feet 8 inches, he continues to stand tall not only physically but as a gifted musician. He remains an inspiration to his growing fanbase beyond Latin America.

