Anele Zondo recently previewed new music and shared a promotional video ahead of release

What's expected to be her first release of the year was met with mixed reactions from the online community, with several users questioning her skills

While several online users criticised her rapping, others compared her to former rapper and TV star Faith Nketsi

TV personality and musician Anele "Ney the Bae" Zondo has sparked a heated debate across social media after sharing a teaser for her upcoming single.

Set to be her first musical offering of 2026, the promotional video was designed to build hype ahead of the release. Ney was captured at a filling station, reciting her lines in the high-energy teaser and performing the song to the camera.

The footage was shared by Musa Khawula on 12 March 2026, garnering thousands of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Having recently collaborated with The Incredibles on their new song, Available, in February alongside other local musicians, Ney the Bae is keeping the momentum going and is ready to maintain her position in the music scene.

In 2025, the rapper trended for a variety of reasons, mostly related to her personal life, including her controversial BBL and rumours of her having a blesser. This year, it's evident that she's hoping to shift the conversation entirely to her music and growing businesses.

However, as a public figure, she is not immune to criticism, and the court of public opinion was in session immediately after the song preview dropped.

Watch Anele Zondo's video below.

Online users react to Anele Zondo's new song

Anele Zondo became the victim of a viral comparison, with online users claiming she rapped like Faith Nketsi.

Before transitioning to reality television, the Have Faith star attempted a career in music and released several high-energy rap songs.

At the height of her career, she was captured during a studio session with DJ Maphorisa, whose viral reaction to her rapping led to endless memes and a wave of online ridicule. Now, Anele is the latest to be criticised.

Read some of the online comments below.

umhlengii said:

"Faith Nketsi and Munaka music."

NtxndoZAR asked:

"Remember when Faith Nkesti went to Phori's studio?"

InspiredbyLRM wrote:

"Reminds me of that one Faith Nketsi studio session clip with Phori in it."

DonPapiiRico asked:

"Please tell me I’m not the only one hearing Faith Nketsi's annoying voice every time she speaks?"

Calvinator_HD was confused:

"Another Faith Nketsi?"

weirdboy85 compared:

"She definitely took notes from Faith Nketsi."

