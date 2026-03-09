South African dancer Robot Boii was a major part of Maxhosa's showcase for Paris Fashion Week

The fashion house by Laduma Ngxokolo debuted its Autumn/Winter collection showcase in Paris, France

However, a snippet from his performance at the runway had Mzansi ruffled, and they dragged the star for filth

Robot Boii did the Skhothane dance at Paris Fashion Week. Image: Robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Social media users were up in arms after a viral video showcasing Robot Boii and a group of dancers doing the once-popular Skhothane dance at Paris Fashion Week.

Mzansi was not exactly cheering them on. Instead, they got called out for their "embarrassing" display, with poet Ntsiki Mazwai dragging the dancer.

Robot Boii partners with MaXhosa

As part of AW26, Maxhosa partnered with Robot Boii, and they attempted to put South African culture on full display. Robot was arguably the face of SIYIKULTURE, the name of his collection.

In the X post by @RealSihleIV, Robot Boii and the crew danced while they spilled custard all over a carpet. This is synonymous with the Skhothanes, who wore a specific type of costume and poured custard on the ground or on an expensive item.

The video, which was taken on Saturday, 7 March, was captioned:

"Robot boii and crew spilling custard on a maxhosa carpet at Paris fashion week. This is embarrassing. They should’ve called Maglera to rap something instead of this."

The brand announced a second showcase of the collection at their upcoming MXS KULTURE FESTIVAL on 21 March 2026.

Laduma showcased his brand at Paris Fashion Week. Image: Maxhosa

Source: UGC

Mzansi slams Robot Boii and crew

Netizens did not take it easy when criticising Robot Boii and the dancers.

@EMILE22115 stated:

"If real Skhotanes aren’t there feels like a bastardisation of the culture, and of course, Robot Boii is always at the scene of the crime."

@Leago_scars argued:

"I've modelled for @MaXhosaAfrica I refuse to believe Laduma would agree to this, on set he is so strict about how his garments are represented, to do this at PFW."

@stjompeee stated:

"If you’re gonna pay homage to the skhothane culture, at least invite someone like Material Don Dada, not Robot Boii (respectfully)."

@Mara4whatdoe argued:

"As much as skhothane culture was an eye sore, one has to appreciate and respect it as culture, but the unfortunate thing is that it’s not authentic because why is robot boi there when he was never a part of the culture. He is forcing himself everywhere, and it’s nasty."

@carryonmrkash was impressed:

"MaXhosa is breaking fashion boundaries we can’t fathom. For them to even be pushing the Skhotane narrative at the Paris Fashion Week is something worthy to be marvelled upon. Maglera Doe Boy already helped convey the brand’s message last year."

Robot Boii praises dad Mzwakhe Mbuli

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African Amapiano star Robot Boii recently showed love to his father, the legendary poet Mzwakhe Mbuli.

The renowned poet and activist celebrated his 66th birthday on Friday, 1 August 2025. Robot Boii posted pictures of himself and his father on Instagram and paired it with a heartfelt birthday message.

Source: Briefly News