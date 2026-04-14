A wholesome TikTok video shows a neighbourhood going all out to welcome astronaut Victor Glover home after his Artemis II trip

Glover made history as the first black pilot to orbit the Moon on the mission with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Social media users couldn’t hold their tears and emotions as they praised his humility and the love his community showed him

A Houston neighborhood line the streets to cheer on astronaut as he came home. Image: @li2210252

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video showing a neighbourhood coming together to welcome home an astronaut has left thousands of viewers emotional. Many admitted that they couldn’t stop crying.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @lizz10252, has over a million reactions and thousands of comments. It shows the moment a Houston community in the United States of America gathered outside their homes to celebrate one of their own returning from a real space mission. As young and old lined the streets, neighbours gathered their families, cheered, waved, and recorded the moment that Victor Glover made his way back home.

Astronaut Victor Glover in a spaceship. Image: @astrovicglover

Source: Instagram

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Who is Victor Glover?

Victor Glover made history as the first black person to pilot a spacecraft around the Moon during Artemis II, a NASA mission which launched human beings to the moon on 01 April 2026. The mission saw the crew travel around the Moon and back in a 10-day journey, making a big step forward in space exploration. Before Artemis II, Glover became the first African American to serve as a long-duration crew member aboard the International Space Station, making history once again.

After returning safely from his mission, Glover reflected on the experience with gratitude, thanking God and sharing that the feeling of witnessing something so extraordinary alongside his crew was beyond words.

View the TikTok video below:

TikTok users were emotional over the video

Social media users were deeply moved by @lizz10252's TikTok of the neighbourhood's welcome and Glover's humility and achievements. Others admitted the video had them unexpectedly emotional, and some viewers pointed out just how surreal his accomplishment is. While the majority of reactions were positive, some users raised privacy concerns, considering that his home was now a known location.

Phoebe | Pregnant Toddler Mom commented:

"Living in the same neighbourhood as an astronaut who just went to the moon is such a flex. 😭"

TikTok user b said:

"I'm so glad we’re treating them like celebrities because they deserve it!"

K. replied:

"I just knew it was Victor Glover. What a beautiful soul he has! ❤️"

miccisimons wrote:

"This is the country I remember."

And mrs.noisecancelling added:

"Imagine your husband went to the moon."

But Josh shared a different view:

"Dope, but I’d be packing up to move expeditiously! 😭"

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Source: Briefly News