A baby’s refusal to join in the festivities during a high-energy restaurant celebration left millions of viewers in stitches

The clip was shared on TikTok, where it became a global sensation for the baby’s super calm demeanour

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, claiming the toddler looked too stressed about adult responsibilities to enjoy his ice cream

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A toddler sat with his hand on his cheek, looking bored as the loud birthday music played at Spur. Image: @sibongaxaba1

Source: TikTok

A South African toddler became an internet sensation after remaining unfazed by the loud and vibrant treatment at a local Spur.

The viral clip was shared by the young mother, TikTok user @sibongaxaba1, on 11 April 2026. The post blew up, racking up millions of views and thousands of comments from viewers who loved the baby's calm personality.

The baby was filmed sitting in a high chair at Spur as the birthday music started. His one hand rested on his cheek while his elbow rested on the table. The restaurant waiters quickly came towards the table where the creator and her baby, along with other people, were sitting.

The baby is unfazed by the Spur birthday surprise

Looking unfazed, the baby sat in the same position as a waiter placed an ice cream with sparkles in front of him to celebrate his first birthday. He did not move an inch, nor dance to the vibrant song, but continued to sit unbothered, as if nothing was happening. As some babies often do, TikTok user @sibongaxaba1's toddler did not even reach for the ice cream.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the nonchalant baby

The clip went super viral, gaining 29M views along 64K comments from viewers across the globe who found the baby's nonchalant attitude entertaining. Viewers flooded the comments section, sharing jokes about the toddler. They said he was stressed and did not wish to be bothered, worried about the restaurant bill. Some joked that it was the fuel increase, the price of diapers and milk which were bothering him the most. Other viewers who were rolling on the floor with laughter said it was their first time seeing a nonchalant baby.

Many viewers joked that the baby looked like he was worrying about the price of milk and diapers. Image: @sibongaxaba1

Source: TikTok

User @Keah_03 joked:

"He’s so bored, No! He healed, He learned, He grew. He set boundaries, and he stopped settling. He put himself first🤏."

User @♒N🅰️STR🅾️ teased:

"The price of milk has gone up. Diapers are expensive. He's just been told that he is going to crèche. Come on, guys, not this birthday party. There's a lot of important stuff he has to deal with 😭."

User @Dunni said:

"This is my first time seeing a nonchalant cocomelon 😂."

User @njabulovuyolwethu commented:

"This is how I feel on payday, and my girlfriend is trying to be funny, and I'm not in the mood 😭."

User @Tate Nene shared:

"First time in my life seeing a toddler who doesn't like ice cream."

User @Ms.Daniels ❤️ asked:

"How many birthdays did he have? He’s so over it 😅."

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Source: Briefly News