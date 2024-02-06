Cyan Boujee has announced her new business set to launch soon

The media personality hinted that her Posh by Boujee business may be a clothing range for the main character girlies

Supporters can't wait to see what Cyan has in store for them and are already lining up their coins to sell her out

Cyan Boujee is gearing up to launch her new business, 'Posh by Boujee. Images: cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee is gearing up to launch her upcoming business, Posh by Boujee. The controversial DJ hinted at her business being a clothing line, offering breathable items for the baddies and her fans flooded her comments, eager to see what Sesi Cyan has to offer.

Cyan Boujee announces new business

It's a new year, and our girl Cyan Boujee is all about multiple streams of income. The YouTuber is moving on from the drama from the previous months and focusing on building her brand.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cyan posted a series of photos announcing her new business, Posh by Boujee. The brand is said to offer "something hot, dreamy, and breathable."

The DJ wears a fishnet two-piece, showing off her curves while covering her most delicate features. She hints that her business will offer similar items which have become her aesthetic:

"Ladies and ladies, something hot, dreamy, breathable, and boujee is dropping soon. This is for my main character girlies that believed in me."

This comes after Cyan was accused of assaulting her former manager, who in turn allegedly took legal action against her.

Mzansi congratulates Cyan Boujee on new business

Netizens showed love to Sesi Cyan and congratulated her on her new business venture:

sithabile29 was excited:

"Can't wait for it to drop so I can place my order."

____kgoshigadi said:

"I’m so happy for you, sesi!"

anitta_afikagusha showed love to Cyan:

"Aargh! Congratulations, doll!"

sbuu.ndlovu wrote:

"Congratulations, my angel. Well done!"

yo_slimee was proud of Cyan:

"So proud of you, babe."

s_i_n_e_21 was impressed:

"You're on another level!"

