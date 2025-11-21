Anele Zondo became a topic of online discussion after a picture of her wearing makeup was reshared on X (Twitter)

The image originally came from Instagram and was reposted on X on Thursday, 20 November 2025

Social media reactions ranged from jokes to some defending her and explaining her look

Anele Zondo was roasted online after a picture of her was reshared. Image: anele_zondo

South African actress and rapper Anele Zondo became the centre of social media jokes after a photo of her wearing makeup was reshared online.

Anele previously became a topic of discussion on social media after locking lips with L-Tido during an episode of his podcast. While she has trended after showcasing her flawless beauty, Anele Zondo was roasted on X (Twitter) after a photo of her with makeup was reshared on the social media platform.

Picture of Anele Zondo with makeup surfaces

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, X user @Ntombizamama reshared a photo originally shared by The San HD on Instagram. The post was captioned:

“Ayikho phela into enje. (There’s no such thing)”

Another X user, @eto_kay, chimed in and suggested that Anele Zondo reminded them of the clowns usually hired to entertain children at birthday parties. The post was captioned:

“Nayi le makeup yama birthday.”

In the screenshot, Anele Zondo's makeup features bold, smoky black eyeshadow, thick false lashes, sharply contoured cheeks with a strong blush highlight, and perfectly sculpted eyebrows. Her lips are done in a matte brown shade.

See the post below:

Social media trolls Anele Zondo's makeup

Beneath both X users’ posts, other social media users cracked jokes at Anele Zondo’s expense. Some defended Anele, arguing that the makeup artist had not finished applying the makeup or that it would look great in a nightclub setting.

Here are some of the comments:

@nuttyy remarked:

“A whole Nando's bun and a deep-fried dough delicacy (igwinya) in one.”

@OXYMORON_539 added:

“And GRADUATIONS😭 my ex looked like a clown in hers, lapho she’s beautiful without it🤦🏾‍♂️”

@Kev_Heightz said:

“Giving Ma 2ks more comedy material 🤣”

@OMagadla suggested:

“This makeup is meant for the club, nighttime vibes.”

@m74218590 explained:

“This is what happens when you (i) don’t blend, but more importantly (ii) apply blush AFTER concealer, because now the blush and bronzer/contour look like mud 😭😭😭”

@Litha_Lethu11 highlighted:

“The powder is still very dry, so this make-up look is not done yet. Setting spray will help put everything together. Another thing these celebrities spend a lot of time behind the camera and keep their makeup looks until the evening. Hence, the bright under eyes. “

@Qlyv_Mydear asked:

"What is going on?"

@kempho_ remarked:

"They baked her sana."

@JKhomari said:

"It's giving inside an Avbob coffin."

Mzansi reacted to Anele Zondo's look in a viral photo. Image: anele_zondo

