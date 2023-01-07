South African superstar Anele Zondo had social media users talking about her outfits throughout last year

The star charted social media trends and hogged fashion pages’ headlines with her risqué fashion moments

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to Anele Zondo's daring and extra-ordinary looks

Anele Zondo left many jaws on the floor with her show-stopping fashion moments in 2022. The star proved that her fashion sense was out of this world when she rocked risqué outfits that had peeps scratching their heads.

Anele Zondo took the crown for one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi with her daring looks. Image: @anele_zondo.

For Anele Mdoda, ordinary does not exist in her fashion vocabulary. The artist always makes sure she steps out in a look that will turn heads.

According to TimesLIVE, 2022 saw the star rocking looks that had Mzansi asking whether she was a fan of naked fashion or she was just serving body goals.

1. Anele Zondo looks stunning in a risqué dress

The stunner left fans gasping for air when she posted snaps rocking a dress that showed off her bust area. Peeps lauded her for always stepping outside the box with her looks.

2. Anele makes a leggy display in a black and white dress

One thing about the star, she never misses when it comes to her looks. Zondo oozed elegance in a black and white maxi dress. She paired the look with thigh-high black boots and a matching pair of sunglasses.

3. Anele Zondo in a fiery red look

Anele turned heads with her fiery red Christmas look. Dubbed the "Christmas in space" look, the stunner served legs with the fit. It also featured a dramatic-looking headpiece.

4. Anele Zondo serving legs

The star knows how to steal attention from her Instagram followers. She caused a stir when she stepped out looking sassy in a black leather outfit. The look featured a skimpy skirt and a matching crop top.

5. Anele bares all in a saucy lace gown

Anele left little to the imagination in a maxi lace gown. The stunning dress showed off the star's perfect hourglass figure and of course, some skin. Mzansi loved the daring look.

