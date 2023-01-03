She does not only give Mzansi the best music, but Kelly Khumalo has also been a trendsetter when it comes to beautiful hairstyles

From going blonde, and bald to rocking gorgeous hairstyles like Fulani braids, the award-winning singer's glam squad is indeed working overtime

In this article, Briefly News looks at the five best hairstyles that the multi-platinum-selling artist has rocked over the years

In her recent Instagram post, Kelly Khumalo was rocking simple yet elegant thin box braids as she was performing in Potchefstroom, North West.

Here are 5 best hairstyles from Kelly Khumalo over the years

1. Bald

Back in 2021, Kelly Khumalo stunned Mzansi with a new hairstyle. She took to her social media platforms to show off her bald head, and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Captioning the picture, she wrote:

"The Bold and the Beautiful. #TVOA"

2. Blonde hairstyle

As her short hair grew, the Empini hitmaker had fans impressed again with another breathtaking hairstyle. She dyed her hair blonde and shared cute snaps on social media.

3. Fulani braids

This hairstyle was a thing in 2022, even international stars like Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian have rocked them. Kelly Khumalo also gave herself a taste of Fulani braids. Not only are they one of the best protective hairstyles, but Fulani braids are also gorgeous.

4. Box Braids

The music star recently posted a few snaps on Instagram showing off her beautiful thin box braids. Captioning one of the photos, Kelly said she does not talk because the Lord defends her. She added:

"While you was trying to pull me down, I leveled up I leveled up twice, I leveled up three times. He tapped 'em and told 'em, "She's mine" So even when I cried I knew I'd be fine."

5. A weave

Last but not least, Kelly has rocked all kids of gorgeous weaves and shared cute snaps on her social media platforms.

