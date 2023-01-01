A video of top South African media personality Minnie Dlamini's gorgeous home wowed social media users. A woman showed off a video of her stunning 52-year-old mother who looks like a teenager.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Social media users shared mixed reactions to a viral video of a young girl who was crying while getting her hair braided. A little girl stole the show with her lit Amapiano dance moves at a wedding.

A look at billionaires Patrice Motsepe, Douw Steyn and others' mega-mansions.

Weekly Wrap: Minnie Dlamini's home stunned SA, a young girl crying while getting her hair done got sparked outrage and a little girl stole the show with her lit dance moves. Image: UGC.

Source: UGC

1. Minnie Dlamini: Inside the award-winning media personality's gorgeous home

Earlier this year, actress and TV host Minnie Dlamini hinted that she was moving back to her house following her split with ex-husband Quinton Johns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"In this new phase of my life, redesigning my home has been a huge part of reclaiming my identity," she wrote on Instagram.

She said the company that she worked with to redesign her home offered to bring a variety of her favorite options so she could see what worked better in her space.

2. Woman shows off her young-looking 52-year-old mom dressed in her clothes, leaves internet in disbelief

As the famous saying goes, “black don’t crack”, – meaning people of African descent tend to wrinkle less with age and maintain their beautiful looks and features for longer.

One momma proved this to be true after her daughter shared a video of her looking years younger than her mature age of 52.

The daughter Lela (@user09876543212345662525), took to TikTok to post a video showing her mother dressed in an everyday outfit before revealing the mom dressed in her clothes; rocking shades, a crop top, mini skirt and white cowboy boots.

3. Video of little girl crying while getting her hair braided causes social media outcry: "This is punishment"

They say that beauty is pain, and a little girl getting cornrows proved the saying to be true to many TikTokkers.

A TikTok clip posted by @softsarah12 left many people online debating on the appropriate age to start braiding children's hair.

In the video, the child could be seen wincing and weeping as the stylist worked on her tender head.

Female netizens empathised with the little one and shared that even as adults, getting cornrows is still a miserable experience.

4. Little girl entertains wedding guests with lit amapiano dance, Mzansi amused: "What a beautiful mess"

People mostly use social media to present themselves to the public in a positive light, and it's rare to see authentic posts nowadays.

Mzansi has also built a worldwide reputation for having cool dance styles and music like amapiano, and everyone assumes that all South Africans are born with rhythm.

A video posted by @bruno_vic1 of a girl butchering a dance routine won the hearts of many people because it captured the realness of what most children look like when dancing.

5. From R36 million to R250 million, SA billionaires spare no expenses on their homes

When you have a lot of money in your bank account, splurging on a house that costs millions is merely a luxury you cannot forgo. South African billionaires are not shy about spending top money to live in the country's fanciest homes.

Briefly News looks at some of the most luxurious houses owned by African billionaires. You might be surprised to learn that one man built his own "city" to house his state-of-the-art palace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News