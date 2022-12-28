A woman who got the gift of a handbag from her son took to the dance floor to celebrate the moment in a special way

In a video posted on TikTok by No1 Ugly Stylist, the woman jumped around the compound clutching the bag

As of Wednesday, December 28, the touching video is still trending and it has received 17.6k likes and over 468 comments

A mother became very happy during the festive season as her son gifted her a new handbag.

Her joy knew no bounds in the clip posted on TikTok by No1 Ugly Stylist who said his father died early.

The woman became so happy after receiving the gift of a handbag from her son. Photo credit: TikTok/@uglystylist1.

According to Stylist, it is his mother's prayers that keep him going, hence the gift.

Video of a woman celebrating the gift of a handbag

The woman, who was so happy, took to the dance floor to show her excitement about the gift.

Her dance spanned the whole compound as she jumped from one empty space to the other in joyous celebration.

Posting the video, the stylist captioned it:

"Mama your prayer is all I have, DAD died early gou always tell us ,our future must be bright.. I love you mama."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@waline Webstar said:

"Mama will always appreciate no matter how little it is, love you mama."

@Kudi commented:

"You see the way mama is happy for a bag but you’ll give a lady 50k and she’ll say it’s small choose wisely."

@Anto Padiglione said:

"Nice mamma! I supposed that the bag was full of money."

@Succyblinkz commented:

"I wish my mom is still here with me. Rest on mummy."

@Goldenwealth3211 said:

"See me crying. I wish to do more than this to my mom and siblings this festive season but I lost my job since October, it pains me a lot."

