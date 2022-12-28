A TikTok video of a little girl crying from pain tugged at the heartstrings of many social media users

The girl was getting her hair braided and the tucking and pulling were clearly too much for her to bare

People shared their comments about braiding children's hair and many thought it was akin to punishment

They say that beauty is pain, and a little girl getting cornrows proved the saying to be true to many TikTokkers.

A TikTok clip posted by @softsarah12 left many people online debating on the appropriate age to start braiding children's hair.

In the video, the child could be seen wincing and weeping as the stylist worked on her tender head.

Female netizens empathised with the little one and shared that even as adults, getting cornrows is still a miserable experience.

Many people advised parents to not subject their children to so much pain at a young age.

Watch the TikTok video:

@lawaladeola08 said:

"Mothers, let's be careful with our children. All these styles are too hard for our little girls because of their soft scalps."

@promiselord4 wrote:

"As an adult, I can’t do this hair so painful."

@axlliyah posted:

"You could have used her natural hair to start, then add an attachment at the ends of the hair."

@joycebliss122 mentioned:

"This is too much for this small girl. I just feel for her, I swear."

@babygiftlo added:

"This is punishment."

@empress_gracelyn shared:

"Even I can’t handle cornrows, I feel for the little one."

@jennyblankz0 stated:

"It’s nice but I can’t do this to my daughter. I feel her pain."

@user2462402718059 commented:

"Aww sorry baby girl, this style is very painful."

