Sean 'Diddy' Combs has allegedly been throwing tantrums at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center

Diddy has reportedly been stirring trouble as another inmate, Luigi Mangione, has been getting all the love

The rapper believes he is getting so much hate whereas Luigi, someone who was seen on camera murdering a CEO gets love

It has not been a pleasant stay in prison for rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been receiving hate from other inmates.

Diddy throws "tantrums" in prison

The Daily Mail reported that the I'll Be Missing You rapper has been allegedly throwing tantrums over the alleged treatment Luigi Mangione has been receiving.

Diddy stands accused of heinous crimes, including sexual assault and more. Meanwhile, Luigi was seen on camera murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera,” the publication quoted a source saying.

The rapper is allegedly getting a lot of hate on the inside, whereas Luigi is being praised as a hero.

Jay-Z roped into Diddy mess

Rapper Jay-Z has been roped into Diddy's shenanigans as a woman accused him of sexual assault.

His friendship with the record label mogul was also brought to light, however, his lawyer shut those claims down. Alex Spiro said he and JayZ are merely colleagues:

"Mr Carter has nothing to do with Mr Combs' case or Mr Combs. They have known each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions; they support each other," he said adding that this claim is "nothing but fiction."

Diddy gets special treatment in prison on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Diddy marked his 55th birthday in jail and was served a three-course meal.

For breakfast, Diddy was served biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread, and oatmeal. Meanwhile, his lunch consisted of a cheese pizza, an Italian pasta salad, and green beans. Later that evening, Diddy was served chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.

